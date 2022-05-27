For the first time since 2017, the MSHSAA state playoff bracket will not include the Union soccer Lady ’Cats.
Union’s run ended Friday at Stierberger Stadium with a 2-1 loss in the Class 3 District 2 championship match to Ursuline Academy.
“It was the type of game we thought it was going to be,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Ursuline is a quality team and they have been all year. We felt we could give them a good game and we did. Our kids played hard. We fought until the end.”
Union, the tournament’s top seed, ended its season with a 16-4-1 record and another Four Rivers Conference title.
Ursuline Academy (9-9), last year’s Class 2 state champion, faces Notre Dame (15-9), last year’s Class 3 fourth-place team, in the quarterfinal round this Saturday.
Ursuline Academy netted the lone goal of the first half with 11 minutes to play. Senior Sophia Browne-Bozzi netted the opener on a header.
The Bears doubled the lead with 28:25 to play. The ball was crossed from the right side and it found the inside of the far post. Ursuline had two players making runs to the net on the play and either was in position to score had the ball not curved in.
“That went in off the cross by itself,” Fennessey said. “I think the wind played an effect on that goal, and the goal we scored. It was just enough.”
Those were the only two of 14 shots to get past Union senior goalkeeper Sydney Ransom.
“Sydney has been good for us all year,” Fennessey said. “I don’t think there was much she could have done on either of the goals.”
Union was able to grab one goal back with 13:11 to play. Freshman Jewelle Anderson was able to gain control of the ball and launch a long shot, which fell over Ursuline goalkeeper Megan VanCardo.
“It was a floater,” Fennessey said. “That was one of those plays where if you just put it on frame and give it a chance, good things can happen. She hit it off-balance with her left foot. To get back into the game, that was what was needed. She gave us the opportunity. I think we needed to get a couple of more on frame and test that goalkeeper a bit more.”
Union pushed late for an equalizer, but wasn’t able to put the ball past VanCardo in the closing minutes.
“I thought we had a superior effort by Sophia Helling tonight,” “Fennessey said. “I thought she played great. I thought Aubrie Golus played outstanding. Mia Smith had some great possession in the middle of the field. Our kids played hard and played with a lot of grit. Unfortunately, it was a little short.”
Union graduates six seniors from this team: Ransom, Maliyah Minor, Sophie Eagan, Logan Baeres, Marissa Shollenberger and Aubrie Golus.
“Maliyah Minor has been a great player for us for the last four years,” Fennessey said. “Logan Baeres has stepped up in the last two years and has solidified herself as a great wingback for us. Aubrie Golus is another kid who played corners into the box that we were able to finish. She was an anchor for us on the backline. Marisa is out on concussion protocol. She was a huge part of our success this year. Sydney Ransom has been a rock for us in goal for the past two years. I don’t think we make our final four run without her last year. Sophie Eagan made the most of her chances up top.”
Minor was named the Four Rivers Conference player of the year this season while Golus was the FRC defender of the year.
“This is a great group of senior girls who we are going to miss and they’ve been in a lot of postseason play,” Fennessey said. “They’ve meant a lot to our program and what we’ve done for the past four years.”