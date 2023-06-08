Be bear aware.
Even on the baseball diamond.
The Bears defeated Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy Sunday during Silver Bracket play in the I-70 Showdown at Peruque Valley Park, 15-4.
Post 218 ended the tournament at 5-11 overall and tied for third in the Silver Bracket.
“We we’re hoping to make it to the championship and play another game on Sunday, but I was glad to get a few victories over the weekend,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said.
The Bears came right out and smacked four runs in the top of the first. Washington cut it to 4-2 by the end of the opening frame. After two innings, the Bears were up, 9-4.
The Bears added five more runs in the third and one in the fourth.
The Bears outhit Washington for the game, 13-3. Each side made two errors.
Ethan Leesmann was the top Washington batter with two hits, including a double.
“Ethan Leesmann had a nice game at the plate and continues to set the tone at the top of our lineup,” Mallinckrodt said.
Robert “Cash” Chartrand also doubled.
Post 218 batters earned nine walks. Leesmann, Jeremiah Bollmann, Chartrand, Kaleb Dobsch, Evan Mallinckrodt, Clay Kelley, Graham Coleman, Lucas Howell and Andrew Koirtyohann walked once.
Leesmann stole a base.
Leesmann, Bollmann, Mallinckrodt and Coleman scored.
Chartrand drove in two and Leesmann had one RBI.
On the hill, Gus Schrader started and went two innings, allowing nine runs on eight hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
“With our back-to-back games, we again used the same pitching strategy, but it hasn’t worked,” Mallinckrodt said.
Kolvy Mades pitched one inning, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits, a walk and a hit batter.
Koirtyohann went one inning, giving up an unearned run on one hit and one walk over one inning.
“Andrew Koirtyohann did a nice job with his time on the mound,” Mallinckrodt said.
