Scoring his second goal of the game with 16 seconds to play in the second overtime, Blake Bearden lifted the Pacific soccer Indians to a 3-2 victory over St. Francis Borgia Regional Tuesday evening in Washington.
Pacific improved to 10-8 while Borgia dropped to 2-12.
“What a bounce-back game,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “Battled adversity after conceding a goal early in the game and responded with two goals. The game was 16 seconds from going to PKs when captain Blake Bearden scored the game-winning goal. Huge collective effort from the team. The guys earned that win.”
Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said it was a good match.
“It was a great battle,” he said. “Pacific really brought the intensity and played well, especially in overtime. Pacific’s desire and drive to win led to their victory, and I tip my hat to them.”
Borgia opened scoring in the game’s first minute on a goal by Daniel Schumacher, assisted by Anthony Strohmeyer.
Pacific fought back to tie it on a goal from Bearden. It was tied, 1-1 at the intermission.
The Indians went ahead on a free kick goal from Logan Bonds from the left side nearly three minutes into the second half.
Borgia equalized with Anthony Strohmeyer, who scored from the left side on a free kick with 29:45 to play. The game stayed tied through the rest of regulation and most of two overtimes.
“Sophomore forward Anthony Strohmeyer had an assist and a goal,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “He played well and was key, along with sophomore midfielder Tyler Kromer, in controlling the ball and creating chances. Junior forward Daniel Schumacher also added his first goal this season.”
Ayden Biedenstein was the winning goalkeeper. Justin Mort stopped five Pacific shots in Borgia’s goal.
“Justin Mort made some phenomenal saves in goal to keep us in the game,” Daniel Strohmeyer said.
Although the Knights lost, Daniel Strohmeyer saw positives.
“From my team’s perspective, I really think we played well,” he said. “We executed the game plan, controlled the ball through the middle and created chances. Soccer is a cruel game. In a competitive game like this, a mental mistake or two can be the difference in a win or loss. The lesson I want my team to take from this game is that we win and lose as a team.”
St. Pius
Borgia fell at home Wednesday to St. Pius X of Festus, 1-0. The goal was scored in the second half.
“It was a great game,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “This is what soccer is supposed to be. It was 0-0 at the half going into the second half, where one mistake or great play can change the game. You couldn’t help but be on the edge of you seat as we went back and forth with St. Pius, both teams creating chances. St. Pius got us on a brilliant individual effort in the box to score. I don’t like the result, but we are getting better every game.”
Strohmeyer credited central defenders Daniel Smith and Drew Fischer for shutting down the St. Pius attack. Mort made five saves in goal.