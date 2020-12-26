Led by three players in double figures, the Hermann Bearcats opened Four Rivers Conference play Friday in the win column.
Hermann (4-3, 1-0) defeated visiting St. Clair (1-4, 0-2) after building a cozy 33-21 halftime lead.
The score was 15-14 in Hermann’s favor after one quarter and the damage done in the second period proved too much for St. Clair to overcome.
After three quarters, Hermann held a 47-31 advantage.
“The score doesn’t reflect it but we are getting better,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We played a really good first quarter and a good second half, but we didn’t play well in the second quarter. Hermann is a very good team that is getting better as the season progresses and they’re going to win a lot of games. They shot the ball well from the outside and seemed to hit every decent look that they had.”
Chase Walters topped the St. Clair scoresheet with 14 points. He added seven rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist.
“Chase played a complete game for us,” Isgrig said. “His conditioning is improving and he’s healthy now. He rebounded the ball well and finished around the rim and from the free throw line.”
Austin Dunn posted nine points with two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
“I thought Austin Dunn did a good job running our offense and getting our team in the right spots,” Isgrig said.
The Bulldogs were without Zach Browne. Isaac Nunez filled that spot in the starting lineup and finished with five points and two assists.
“With (Browne) being out, we played our sophomores more minutes than they’ve been getting and I thought they stepped up and competed,” Isgrig said. “Issac and Anthony (Broeker) played a lot of minutes and are continuing to grow at the varsity level.”
Broeker, Blaine Downey and Wes Hinson all ended with four points. AJ Blankenship netted two points and Hayden Johnson scored one.
Hinson made five rebounds with four assists.
Broeker pulled down four rebounds and passed out two assists.
Downey finished with three assists and two rebounds.
Blankenship and Jordan Rodrigue both contributed one rebound.
Holden Ash (15 points), Conner Coffey (12) and Reese Rehmert (11) led the charge for the Bearcats.
Other scorers included Seth Hackmann (six points), Parker Anderson (five), Austin Terry (five) and Schuler Erickson (one).
St. Clair’s Tuesday game at Windsor was canceled, thus ending 2020 for the Bulldogs. St. Clair next plays after the new year at the Owensville Tournament.