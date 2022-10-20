Only one possession separated the No. 2 team in the Four Rivers Conference from the No. 7 team Friday.
Pacific (0-8, 0-5) came within one touchdown of giving the conference title to Union outright in Week 8 before falling on the road to Hermann (7-1, 4-1), 26-19.
“We played more consistent defense that we’ve played to this point,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “We played hard and were physical.”
Hermann is the last team remaining to challenge unbeaten Union (8-0, 5-0) for a share of the conference title in a Week 9 showdown in Hermann.
That chance nearly slipped away from the Bearcats as Pacific mounted a comeback in the second half Friday.
Hermann built a 12-0 lead after one quarter and remained ahead, 20-6, at halftime.
The score stood at 26-13 after three periods. Pacific recorded the only score of the fourth quarter to draw within seven points in the final two minutes and then recovered an onside kick.
The Indians’ drive to tie the game in the final minutes was disrupted by a turnover, allowing Hermann to hold on.
Freshman quarterback Seth Stack rushed for two touchdowns for the visiting Indians.
Junior Raidon Fowler found his way into the end zone once.
Freshman running back Colton Kossuth paced the offense with 77 rushing yards on 20 carries.
Stack was 7-18 passing for 64 yards and an interception. He carried 10 times for 67 yards.
Fowler carried seven times for 25 yards.
Arion Echols gained seven yards on one carry.
Izach Reeder caught four passes for 47 yards.
Weston Kulick made two catches for 10 yards.
Jaden Thomas pulled in one catch for seven yards.
Patrick Eversmeyer, Nathaniel Knaff and Nick Wedemeier each recorded a sack.
Ian Sizemore was the leading tackler for Pacific with 14 stops (11 tackles and three assists).
Eversmeyer was in on 10 tackles.
The remaining tacklers were Trey Kulick (seven), Echols (seven), Fowler (seven), Knaff (seven), McKay (five, plus a fumble recovery), Reeder (five), Weston Kulick (five), Kossuth (three), Wedemeier (three), Thomas (three) and Brennen Davis (one).
Parker Anderson scored a pair of touchdowns for the Bearcats. He ran for 82 yards on 12 carries, caught two passes for 17 yards and completed an eight-yard pass.
Conner Coffey carried 12 times for 83 yards, caught two passes for 61 yards and scored a touchdown.
Gavin Hackmann took six carries for 45 yards and caught one pass for 13 yards, scoring once.
Caden Humphrey posted 26 rushing yards on seven carries.
Quarterback Trenton Lampkin carried four times for eight yards. He was 7-12 passing for 96 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Braeden Englert caught two passes for 11 yards.
Nolan Brune made one catch for two yards.
Pacific will have a final shot at a regular season victory in Week 9, playing at home against St. James (2-6, 0-5).
“If we worry about the things we control and make some plays when they are there to be made, we’ll have a chance to win the game,” Day said. “I thought that’s what happened this past game.”
The Tigers hold victories over Salem, 42-0, in Week 1 and Cuba, 54-6, in Week 5.
St. James suffered a 38-6 loss on their home field against Hermann in Week 3. The Tigers have also taken loses at Owensville, 42-8, and Union, 46-0, as well as at home against St. Clair, 34-6, and Sullivan, 51-14.
St. Mary’s survived a second loss in Week 8 to remain atop the Class 4 District 2 standings at 6-2 with 51.9 points.
Rockwood Summit (7-1, 50.9) is within striking distance as the No. 2 seed, followed by unbeaten Union (8-0, 47.84) in the three spot.
Gateway (3-5, 28.53) checks in at No. 4, followed closely by Affton (3-5, 25.27) and Windsor (3-5, 25.14).
With just 15.09 points, Pacific appears locked into a Week 10 road game at whichever team finishes second in the regular season standings.