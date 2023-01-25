Hermann began Four Rivers Conference boys basketball play with a scoring onslaught Friday.
“I thought we came ready to play but Hermann was the fresher and better team Friday night,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They shot the ball well and they run a lot of stuff that is tough to defend.”
Isaac Nunez paced St. Clair with 12 points, adding four rebounds and two assists.
Johnny Chapman posted six points.
Hayden Johnson tallied five points and four rebounds.
Jordan Rodrigue posted two points, five rebounds and one steal.
Carter Short grabbed two points, six rebounds and three assists.
Nate Short finished with two points and three rebounds.
Jayden Fitzgerald scored two points and made one rebound.
Logan Smith collected two steals and one rebound.
Alex Marler notched one steal.
Conner Coffey heated up for 24 points along with eight assists, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Bearcats.
Parker Anderson went for a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Anderson also collected three assists, three steals and one blocked shot.
Nolan Brune chipped in 11 points along with one assist and one steal.
Reese Rehmert notched nine points and four rebounds.
Braeden Englert tallied three points, six rebounds, one steal and one block.
Daeden Hopkins added one point.
Gavin Moore and Will Manning each made one rebound. Moore added two steals and a block.
Rane Rehmert was credited with one assist and one steal.
Both teams are at the 44th Hermann Invitational Tournament this week. St. Clair opened play against St. James Monday.
The semifinal round is scheduled for Thursday.
