There’s still plenty of work to be done.
That’s the lesson the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball Knights learned Thursday at Bayless.
The Knights fell, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19.
“Bayless was the better team tonight and had a lot of momentum from their home fans,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
Borgia has a bit of time to figure out how to beat Bayless, as both teams have been placed into the postseason Class 3 District 3 pool. Bayless is ranked 11th and Borgia is 14th among 22 schools.
Also in that district are third-seeded Webster Groves, No. 6 Mehlville, No. 19 Parkway North and No. 22 Duchesne.
Statistics were not available from Thursday’s match, but Stieger noted Spencer Breckenkamp, Aiden Brundick and Jason Lause were standouts.
“We also had a spark from junior Ryan Kopmann with some big blocks and great swings from the right side,” Steiger said.