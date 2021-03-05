For photography, it hasn’t always been a digital world.
Photographers today, you don’t realize how lucky you have it. Your darkroom doesn’t have to be dark. You take the card from the camera, put it into a reader and have images as fast as the computer can open them. Programs such as Adobe Bridge, Photoshop and Lightroom make the process of selecting and editing images into something usable to share.
There was a much different way in the past.
If you’re old enough, you probably have old print photos lying around in boxes. Perhaps, if you’re lucky, there are old negatives or slides.
There’s a market out there for taking images from old photos, negatives and slides and converting them to a digital format.
When I was a very young child, I can remember my grandparents showing slideshows. It was a special treat.
With them gone, I figured those images were lost for good. However, my uncle had many of those slides and old images put into digital format. It was amazing.
Looking through the old images, I can see my older relatives when they were younger. There were some real gems in there as well.
My grandparents were longtime St. Louis Cardinals fans. My grandfather was a lawyer downtown (and a professional boxer before that), and they had season tickets for years.
Looking through the transferred photos, one first comes across shots from Stan Musial’s retirement. If you look closely in the crowd at old Busch Stadium (Sportsman’s Park), you can see a very young Pete Rose in there. As we all know, Rose supplanted Musial as the National League all-time hits leader.
Another group of shots shows the final game from Busch Stadium (Sportsman’s Park) and the ceremony where home plate was dug up and carried out to a waiting KMOX red and white helicopter, which flew it to the new stadium.
More shots seem to be from that first game in Busch Memorial Stadium.
Another group of shots shows construction of both Busch Memorial Stadium and the Gateway Arch.
There are images from what seems to be spring training and close-ups of past players. I even found one of Bob Uecker with the Cardinals.
It was a great feeling to see my grandparents and their house once again. Both have been gone for quite some time. It’s times like these where the full impact of photos that becomes evident.
If you’ve got those boxes of old images sitting around, think about getting them converted into digital images. Someone certainly would like to see those images.
•••
It’s that time again.
Winter sports playoffs are here.
Most of our area basketball teams are just starting to get into the playoffs. Classes 4, 5 and 6 are running district tournaments this week.
New Haven’s girls are still alive as well, winning their district tournament as the second seed. The Lady Shamrocks will host a sectional game Wednesday night against Scotland County.
For the rest, it’s win and advance.
Playing Saturday, St. Clair’s girls beat Potosi, but the boys fell at Fredericktown.
Playing Monday, the Washington boys and St. Francis Borgia Regional girls advanced. Pacific’s girls fell in overtime at Sullivan.
That sets up three title games. Washington hosts Rock Bridge in boys basketball Thursday. Union hosts Sullivan, and Borgia travels to Lutheran St. Charles Thursday for girls basketball.
More district tournaments will reach the semifinal level Tuesday. It will be a busy week.
Next week will be very busy for wrestlers. The state meet moves to Independence this year, and each class will take place on one day, starting with the girls on Tuesday. Class 1 boys will be Wednesday with Class 2 Thursday, Class 3 Friday and Class 4 Saturday. Area schools are qualified for the girls and Class 2, 3 and 4 boys meets.
•••
It’s easy to overlook it, but the spring sports season quietly started Monday. It will be very interesting to see how things play out this year.
If you remember, the spring teams were practicing, and it was around jamboree time when the 2020 spring season was canceled.
There are plenty of good teams and athletes returning. However, with little to base things on from 2020, it will be a brave new world in trying to find standouts. If Union’s girls soccer Lady ’Cats look as good as their showcase team did last summer, that should be a program to watch.