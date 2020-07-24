Thursday marks a personal milestone.
It will mark 30 years of working at The Missourian.
If you’re familiar with journalism, the number 30 has significance. In the old days, when I started, the mark -30- meant the end of the story.
I’m not ready to end my story yet.
I never imagined I would hit 30 years in the business. I didn’t think I would be at one place this long.
I can still remember the summer of 1990. I had just graduated from Southeast Missouri State University and had finished my second summer as associate editor of Missouri Football Magazine, a project run by my college newspaper adviser, Roy Keller, and put out through the Capaha Arrow office in Cape Girardeau.
I applied many places before getting an interview in Washington. I’ve got to thank Tom Dill for helping my cause. One of the teams I covered as sports editor of the Capaha Arrow was the Southeast volleyball team. Three St. Francis Borgia Regional graduates played for the Otahkians, Laura Dill, Julie Dill and Bridgette Schroeder.
I did a story about Laura Dill, who was an NCAA Division II Academic All-American setter, which won awards at several levels. Tom Dill brought it into The Missourian, which ran it.
Dutch Borcherding announced he was retiring in the summer of 1990 and the paper moved to fill the position. My interview went well enough that I was offered the job and started a couple of days later.
There have been many changes in the way we do the work and many challenges. When we started, we could walk right into classrooms to interview coaches. Most of our interviews were face-to-face. We did some over the phone. This was well before schools were tightly secured.
This was before we had internet or email capacity here. That meant we had to do quite a bit more to gather information.
Back in those days, it seemed that Doug Light and Dave Neier would try to see how long they could make me wait around to get my interviews at Borgia. I can remember trips over to Union to interview Bob Sawicki about Union Post 297 baseball or sitting in a lawn chair at Larry Maune’s house talking about Washington Post 218.
Much has changed since then. The internet and email has really helped in information gathering, especially for the games we can’t get to.
I don’t think we ever imagined the internet growing as much as it did. Back when I started, our website was beyond a dream. The big thing was Telanews, a message service that people would call and get a brief rundown of the happening news.
For 21 years, we got to cover the National Football League while the Rams called St. Louis home. These led to some of our biggest events. We covered two Super Bowls, several playoff games and the 2012 International Game in London.
I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of good people here, starting with the Miller family, who gave me the chance to work professionally in sports journalism.
John Neier was a great sports editor who gave me the leeway to be creative. The Missourian All-Area teams and polls were created with his blessing.
Craig Vonder Haar was an outstanding co-worker. We worked together for over 15 years and were able to put together a pretty good sports section. Arron Hustead, our current sports writer, reminds me a lot of Craig.
There have been good times. The stack of awards on the desk are an indication of that. I am thankful the paper’s ownership has had faith in my abilities for this long.
There have been struggles as well. My heart attack 10 years ago was the biggest. Many major lifestyle changes had to be made at that time.
I think everyone is in agreement that the year 2020 has been awful. I don’t know if it would be better to restart it or to just skip it.
When you’re young, you never imagine yourself in a position to be able to pass along knowledge, but here is some wisdom which hopefully might make a difference:
• Be professional in what you do. Doing a thorough job will make a difference and make you proud of your product.
• Don’t get too involved in your work. You’ve got to make time for life outside of your job. In journalism, the job goes well beyond the time in the office or at the games. It’s easy to get sucked into worrying only about the job.
• Take care of your health. I can’t stress this enough about your professional life. I got into a cycle of just eating what was easily available and not exercising enough. Your body will pay the bill at some point, and it’s not always pretty.
• Keep your eyes open. This is something I learned when I got into photography. I was a horrible photographer when I started, and I’m not embarrassed to say that. However, staying alert and aware has allowed me to get some great photos over the years. It’s also allowed me to be able to enjoy aspects of our environment that I wouldn’t have noticed before.
• Treat people fairly. This is much easier said than done sometimes. Everyone deserves the same consideration. The Golden Rule comes into play here. Be friendly and respectful in your dealings.
• Don’t hold grudges. Grudges are unhealthy. You may have a disagreement with someone, but that shouldn’t impact a professional relationship. Debate the topic, don’t make it personal. Trust me, life is too short to have grudges.
Hopefully, lessons I’ve learned the hard way might be able to keep others from having to overcome similar obstacles.
Finally, thank you readers. Without your support, I wouldn’t have made it here for 30 years.