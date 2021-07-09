Playoffs started Monday for the Ninth District Freshman and Junior divisions.
It’s hard to believe we’re already at the postseason for two levels of American Legion baseball. The summer season is one of the shortest we have. The only thing shorter than the two younger American Legion levels is the summer swim season.
We’re almost up to the Senior Legion district playoffs as well.
So what’s the situation with the postseason?
Washington Post 218 is in the Junior Legion state tournament as that event’s host. The Post 218 Seniors are in the Zone 1 Tournament as well as the hosts of that tournament.
After Hannibal Post 55 dropped out, the Ninth District Junior Legion Tournament is down to five teams. Only one advances to the Zone 1 Tournament.
The Post 218 Freshmen and Juniors both won the regular season pennants for their respective divisions.
Both have many championship qualities, including good depth, pitching and coaching. Both Washington teams took care of business in the regular season, and it’s going to take a special effort to defeat either one of the teams.
So who else has a chance to move forward?
The top candidates to dethrone the Washington teams are the Pacific Juniors and Elsberry Freshmen.
Elsberry edged Pacific for the second seed, but the two teams face off in the winners’ bracket semifinals. The Ninth District’s smallest division this year was the Junior level and got even smaller after Hannibal Post 55 dropped out. Hannibal could not complete its league season due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
At the Freshman level, there are plenty of contenders.
Elsberry Post 226 is seeded second, and the Lincoln County program always has been a good competitor in the district. It’s possible that the Elsberry Seniors will grab the top seed for the Senior Legion playoffs.
Following Elsberry in the Freshman Legion playoffs are a pair of Union teams.
Union Post 297 is fielding two Freshman teams this year. One is older than the others.
The Post 297 Blue team is the younger one but has the higher seed for the tournament based upon runs allowed. The Union Blues picked up Freshman Legion baseball quickly, even faster than the Union Reds did a season ago at the same age.
The team is solid fundamentally, but the real difference seems to be in the team’s chemistry.
That starts with Ehren Curnutte’s coaching staff. Curnutte calls it as he sees it. The staff includes a couple of players who aren’t far removed from playing themselves, Drew Reed and Kendall Sheler.
The Union Reds have the benefit of having played together at the same level for two seasons. There’s quite a bit of talent there. The team has good pitching, and center fielder Ardell Young is a rising star. He covers a ton of ground defensively and is a threat to steal any time he reaches base.
However, the Post 297 Reds are still prone to mistakes. Union still gives up four or five outs an inning too many times in a game. If the Reds can cut out the mistakes, who knows what will happen.
Pacific Post 320 also has a chance at making some noise at the Freshman level. Pacific can hit with any team.
It should be a fun week for both the Junior and Freshman tournaments.
It’s an odd year at the Senior Legion level. It’s not often in recent history that Washington Post 218 hasn’t dominated the regular season.
Washington did pick up a huge victory Monday night over Rhineland Post 147 while trying to build up momentum for the district tournament.
Post 218 ended regular-season play at 6-2 in the district. Washington’s three main rivals for a seed spot in the top four all have one game remaining.
Both Elsberry Post 226 (6-1) and Rhineland Post 147 (5-2) were slated to play in Sullivan Tuesday.
Sullivan Post 18 goes to Hannibal to play the Post 55 Culp team (5-2) Wednesday at Clemons Field.
Depending upon how Sullivan does against the other three contenders, Post 218 could end up anywhere in the top four spots.
Historically, Washington has had some strong postseason runs with similar seed spots. In 1991, Post 218 went all the way to the state tournament as the district’s fourth seed.
Don’t overlook Union Post 297. Union has much of the talent from its high school team, and the players are longtime veterans of American Legion baseball. Post 297 has beaten some top teams this year and should be a dark horse for the Ninth District postseason crown. Don’t count Union out.
If you can, get out and see some of these teams in action. It’s good baseball, and you’re supporting local sports.