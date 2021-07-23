If you haven’t gotten out to see American Legion baseball, your time is running short.
Washington hosts the Junior Legion State Tournament and the Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament later this week. There will be some good young baseball players coming to Washington, and hopefully there will be good, competitive games.
The Freshman Legion State Tournament just finished up Sunday in Ballwin. A very solid Jackson Post 158 program defeated Washington Post 218 for the championship.
Jackson won its second state title in a row, dominating the field. Three of the four games were won by 10 runs. Jackson also won in 2019.
If you had to use one word to describe the state runner-up, it would be “resilient.” Washington came back from an opening loss to win the next three games and reach the championship game. Post 218 is no stranger to state tournaments or championship games. Washington was the runner-up back in 2002, the first year of Freshman Legion baseball.
Post 218 has won three state titles at that level, all in even-numbered years.
There are many solid young players on that Post 218 team, and you’ll be hearing about them for years to come in Legion and high school.
Many thanks to the Eureka Post 177 and Ballwin Athletic Association folks for rolling with weather changes to keep the tournament going.
Post 218’s Junior Legion team is hosting the state tournament this week and will be joined by Eureka Post 177, Jefferson City Post 5 and a Zone 2 team from the western side of the state. Zone 2 had not been decided as of Monday.
Unlike past years, there is no regional tournament spot to play for this year. These teams are done at the end of the week.
Washington, Eureka and Jefferson City are very solid teams, and it should be a good tournament. Like the Freshman team, you’ll be hearing about these kids for seasons to come in high school and Legion ball.
At the same time, the Zone 1 Senior Legion Tournament takes place in Washington. Post 218 and Hannibal Post 55 (Culp) are representing the Ninth District. Jefferson City Post 5 and the Moberly Post 6 Sixers are coming as well. Most of these teams are no stranger to play at this level.
Unlike previous years, Post 218 is not one of the favorites to advance. Washington finished third in the Ninth District Tournament and third in the regular season standings. It’s been an up-and-down season for the Post 218 Seniors. At times, this group has stepped up to shine. It’s going to take the team’s best play of the season to move to Sedalia.
Stranger things have happened. In my time at The Missourian, I’ve seen one No. 8 seed win a district title (the 2017 New Haven Post 366 Juniors) and another reach the winners’ bracket final (1991 Union Post 297 Seniors).
That 1991 Union team was special. For the early part of the season, they looked like the Bad News Bears. It wasn’t pretty. However, once that team got going around the Elsberry Tournament at the start of July, it squeaked into the district tournament as the No. 8 seed and stunned top-seeded St. Charles in the opening game. This was after the St. Charles paper published a column telling the South Division teams not to even show up because they didn’t have a chance.
Oddly, the final three teams in the district tournament that year, Union, Washington and Daniel Boone, were from the South Division. Washington advanced all the way to the state tournament before losing out there. You never know what will happen when you get hot.
Head on out to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Thursday through Saturday. There definitely will be something to impress you.