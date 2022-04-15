Anyone who has read my column for a length of time knows that I have a weak spot for baseball simulations.
We had great fun with the Missourian League during the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown. Many of you probably know the COVID League was based on another league which got its start in Downtown Washington, Legends of Baseball.
Most of you know the story of how current East Central College President Jon Bauer and I picked teams for a baseball simulation concerning the best catcher in the game’s history.
It snowballed from there and my friend, Nic Antoine, took over the league after a few seasons.
Nic, currently the superintendent of Catholic Schools in Memphis, took the league global through the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). One of his recruits, California’s Tom Austin, took over the league and it can be followed at https://www.austinengineering.biz/. You can follow the league there and Tom always is looking for prospective future owners.
At any rate, I’ve maintained the St. Louis Stars for nearly all of the league’s run. Most of the owners have been around for a long time too. Some of you might remember the boss of the Memphis Tigers, Todd Shanks, who once was the Union editor and a general assignment reporter.
The team has a number of consultants. Nic always is invited to step in and make suggestions, lineup changes, etc. He can work wonders with the wreck of a pitching staff I normally draft.
Jim Fetsch, once president of the Greater St. Louis Association of Umpires, is another consultant.
This year, the co-manager is Ryan Bailey, currently an assistant with the East Central College Falcons and O’Fallon Hoots and formerly head coach at Union High School.
Ryan ran Wildcat King, a finalist in our Missourian League and impressed me with his work with his roster and lineups. I’m hoping he can help me in an area where I struggle. I can draft a team, but once we get busy with sports, it’s difficult to pick lineups, rotations, etc.
This year’s Stars team has a pretty good mix. The pitching includes former East Central College standout Tom Henke, who is the team’s right-handed closer. We’ve also got Union High School grad Ashton Goudeau, who is making his LOB debut this year.
I picked up Johnny Bench. Unfortunately, Bench usually doesn’t get the respect he deserves. He generally hits around the Mendoza line, but provides good power and excellent defense.
By taking Bench, no other team could get him to counter the type of team speed I was after. This team is built to hit liners and take bases. This roster would be right at home in the midst of Whitey Herzog’s teams from the 1980s.
How can you go wrong with John McGraw (and his 1899 .547 on-base percentage) and Rickey Henderson at the top of the order?
There were a few others added to the roster for sentimental sake. Rap Dixon was a Negro Leagues outfielder and Ted Knorr, a longtime owner in this league is big in pushing Dixon for the Hall of Fame. As Ted currently doesn’t have a team, Rap is usually with the Stars.
Double Duty Radcliffe might not have the best offensive stats, but he gets on base and is an outstanding defensive catcher.
Frank Baumann, the 1960 American League ERA champion, is someone I played softball with at the old Jamestown slow-pitch softball league in the late 1980s. That’s a story for another column.
John Donaldson, who pitched in the Negro Leagues, is the pride of Glasgow, Missouri. He’s one of eight former Negro Leaguers on this year’s team.
Center field should be an area of strength with Tris “The Gray Eagle” Speaker and Cool Papa Bell, two of the best in tracking back for flies.
The Stars lost in the season opener to Austin’s Truckee Tornados, but came back to win three in a row.
Matt Wieters and Buck Leonard have homered so far. Clayton Kershaw wove a five-hit shutout of the Manzanita Tsunami in the home opener.
I have no clue how the Stars will progress this season. If we change the lineup more than twice, they might do OK.