Ever since World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (formerly Gateway International Raceway) started hosting NASCAR events back in the 1990s, the quest has been to bring a top-series event to the St. Louis region.
Mission accomplished.
The Enjoy Illinois 300 took place Sunday at the Madison, Illinois, track, which is close to downtown St. Louis.
Joey Logano passed Kyle Busch in the closing laps to win the title in the inaugural Cup Series event.
Overall, it was a big win for the folks running WWT Raceway. Many times since NASCAR began racing there in 1997, the dream of bringing a Cup Series race looked like it was at an end.
The inaugural event, in the Busch Grand National Series (now the Xfinity Series) took place there July 26, 1997, and showed just how much work needed to be done.
Track ownership always knew there had to be more seating. What they didn’t know was that asking for 240 laps was too much for that track at the time.
That was the only time the Busch Series ran a 300-mile event at the 1.25-mile egg-shaped oval. A mini-Darlington, the turns with different diameters, along with pavement coming up on an extremely hot day, led to trouble.
In the end, Elliott Sadler was first to cross the finish in his Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Only 10 cars finished on the lead lap. Another eight soldiered on to be counted among the running order at the end.
Turn 2 was the action spot not only that day but throughout the early years of the track’s operation.
A number of top NASCAR drivers were knocked out of that event, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Petty, Joe Nemechek, Matt Kenseth, Terry Labonte, Bobby Labonte and Randy Lajoie.
In 1998, Adam Petty ran his first-ever NASCAR race there as a fourth-generation driver. That race featured winner Earnhardt, runner-up Kenseth and a future seven-time Cup Series winner in Jimmie Johnson.
We never got to see what Petty could do as he died in a practice crash in New Hampshire in 2000. Blaise Alexander, another young driver with some talent, perished in 2001 in a race crash.
The Xfinity Series ran there through 2010, with two races being held in the final year.
Carl Edwards was the top winner, claiming three wins. Earnhardt, Kevin Harvick and Reed Sorenson all won twice.
The Camping World Truck Series, which ran Saturday as the supporting event, has run at WWT since 1998, when Rick Carelli, the “High Plains Drifter” won the inaugural 200-mile truck series race.
Corey Heim gave Toyota its sixth win there Saturday, breaking a five-race Chevrolet run at WWT Raceway.
While 2010 was a high point for WWT Raceway, it also marked a low point. Dover Motorsports announced Gateway was closing after the 2010 season. That included moving the NHRA event as well.
Under Curtis Francois, the track slowly started to come back to life. NHRA returned. The NNT IndyCar Series also came back. The track was repaved and World Wide Technology jumped on board as the naming rights sponsor.
WWT Raceway at Gateway has done so much more than just host big races. It has weekly drag racing and the Stewart family of Washington has done very well there in the Junior Dragster categories. John Bisci has done great work in getting the word out about WWT Raceway at Gateway. I’m sure he’s resting well this week. That was quite the effort to put on last weekend’s races.
It looks like the Cup Series will be returning for 2023, which is another victory for the track.
I’ve always liked stock car racing for some reason. Maybe, it’s because I grew up within earshot of the old Lake Hill Speedway. Perhaps it’s because ancestors helped to settle around Mooresville, North Carolina, where many of today’s race teams are located.
Maybe they can find a different event name for next year. As I stated in an earlier column, Enjoy Illinois 300 doesn’t really fit. Friends who live in Illinois certainly don’t enjoy it.
And, maybe, the Chevrolets can find a way to be more competitive there in 2023.