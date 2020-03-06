Win and Advance
It’s that time.
We’re to the point of the season where a basketball team has to win to get another game.
One loss at this stage and you’re putting together the postseason story of your team.
So far this season, it’s been a brick wall at the district level. In the lower classes, the New Haven boys, Hermann girls, St. James boys and St. James girls all lost in the title games.
In the bigger classes, we’ve already lost many of our teams. Entering play Tuesday, we’ve got the Washington, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Union and Sullivan boys left standing. Sullivan has the lone area girls team left in the tournament.
We’ve been fortunate to see some outstanding games and a few blowouts. Such is the nature of the postseason and first-round matchups.
Many times in the past, we would be guaranteed of having at least one district champion. That’s not the case this year.
Washington, Borgia and Pacific were sent into Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country for Class 4 District 4. Union, St. Clair, Sullivan and Owensville are playing in Union in Class 4 District 9.
It would have been fitting for everyone to be in District 9 together, but MSHSAA likes to switch things up.
In the event we had area teams win in each of those districts, they wouldn’t meet until the state tournament.
For Borgia, fans are probably happy they’re not going to Hannibal again. Borgia has been a ping pong ball lately. This year, the district is feeding through the southeast bracket. Last year, Borgia was in the northeast bracket. The year before, the district went southwest.
Surely, an area team wouldn’t be assigned to the districts which funnel through Kansas City or to the northwest?
It could happen though. Washington, in the past, has had to go to Sedalia for its district.
In an optimal situation, we would have local districts with a good mix of talent and success levels. Unfortunately, that can’t always be the case. Often, districts have a number of really good teams, or really bad teams.
Unfortunately, MSHSAA doesn’t have a crystal ball to see which ones it should group together or split apart based upon what happens during the season.
There are districts where teams have really good records, but other districts where the teams have played much tougher competition and might have better talent. That’s why we have the playoffs.
It’s possible that an area team could make it to Springfield and the state tournament. While I don’t believe that will happen, I’ve seen a lot of odd things in the playoffs. Don’t rule out anything. Refer to the Blair Oaks-Tolton Catholic game in Class 3 District 9.
The game went to a second overtime and Tolton seemed to have the game won. Blair Oaks hit from the middle of the court to knock out a very talented Tolton Catholic team, 58-57.
Another thing I’ve learned is that just because a team is good one year and has good players returning doesn’t mean anything for the following season. I’ve seen too many good teams fizzle in a following season.
There will be a lot of outside factors. MSHSAA assignments are done on an annual basis now, so districts and classes can change greatly.
Also, for 2020-21, there are many other changes. There could be the addition of one class in some sports. Also, the 1.35 multiplier for nonpublic schools is history, replaced by a success factor. Exactly how the new rules are applied could mean major changes for area teams.
For the fans, good luck to your respective teams. Remember to cheer positive play, don’t jeer negative play and let the officials do their jobs. They’ve got the training and are tasked with making spot judgments. It’s never easy with dozens of screaming fans who are unhappy.
In case you missed it, spring sports practices started Monday. It’s way too early to assess anything.
However, If I know anything about the past, the weather will be outstanding for practices. When the first games start taking place, it will get cold again. It wouldn’t surprise me to have a day of 35 degrees with sleet on the opening day. I’ve seen a decent snow on opening day in the past.
Hopefully, that’s not the case. May all the games this spring be sunny and 75, except for those played at night.