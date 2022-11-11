If you haven’t realized it, there’s not much fall sports left this fall.
We’re now down to three high school sports which need to be finalized — football, boys soccer and boys swimming.
In football, we have three teams left. And, they were ranked second, fifth and sixth in our final regular season poll.
Is that a surprise?
Not really.
I think just about everyone expected St. Clair and Sullivan to be the final two teams in Class 3 District 4. That’s no surprise. Now, I do expect the rematch in St. Clair Friday to be a good one.
The shock might have been in Class 2 District 2. I’m not talking about Blair Oaks over North Callaway. I don’t think anyone had St. Francis Borgia beating Hermann. I certainly didn’t. Most realized that if Borgia won, it would be a close game. A 19-point difference wasn’t close. Hermann shouldn’t hang its heads though. The Bearcats had a great season and came darn close to claiming a share of the Four Rivers Conference title.
The FRC champs, Union, had their hands full with a very good Rockwood Summit squad. The Falcons have come a long, long way since their first postseason appearance in 1995, a loss to Mexico if I remember correctly.
Hermann’s volleyball team finished second in Class 2, falling to Jefferson in four sets.
Hermann was the lone area team to reach the state tournament this year and was shooting for its record 16th state crown. After a slow start, the Lady Bearcats peaked at the right time and made the state run. Hall of Fame programs do that.
Despite the reduction of state teams, the volleyball season was something of a Paradox (that’s also an Axiom Discs understable midrange, look it up).
While some of the more traditional powers, such as Borgia, Washington and New Haven were not able to advance, schools such as Sullivan, Pacific and Union had good campaigns.
Pacific had to work around injuries. Had it been healthy, who knows what happens. St. Clair had some solid matches as well.
It didn’t surprise me that Washington’s Julia Donnelly and Union’s Bryson Pickard medaled at the MSHSAA cross country championships. Both have been solid. Donnelly also could make some noise in the wrestling season.
It wouldn’t shock me if one or more area swimmers made the finals in the boys swimming championships later this week in St. Peters. While writing this, the final qualifying lists hadn’t been posted by MSHSAA.
A little earlier, I talked about the Paradox. I’ve had the chance to use one recently at St. Clair’s Evergreen Park Disc Golf Course, one of my new favorites.
If you’re a disc golfer and you haven’t played Evergreen, I recommend getting over there to give it a try.
Like Washington’s Busch Creek, there’s a bit of difference between the front nine and back nine.
The front nine at Evergreen plays a bit shorter and is wooded. That’s a great ego boost as most of the holes are reachable for birdie looks. There are a few which give you good ace runs.
The back nine is longer and more open, but not overly difficult. Good shot placement will give you par, or even birdie looks. You’ll use much of your bag on the course. There are straight shots, and shots which set up for overstable or understable discs. That Paradox comes in handy on No. 17. There might even be a chance to use a roller or two.
I’ve actually had better luck playing the back nine first, something I know some folks prefer to do at Washington as well.
As long as the wind stays down, and it’s not frozen, this is a great time to get out and throw a round or two.
