Could this year get any crazier?
You could add bears, but we’ve had those. Bears, lions, tigers, hurricanes, storms, cold, etc.
We’ve had it all except a sharknado, and I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if that happened, either.
Of course, we don’t have sharks around here. It would have to be a garnado, or a catfishnado.
So, where is this going?
Yes, I’m stating the obvious — 2020 has been the year where anything is possible, particularly anything bad — may it never happen again.
I digress. We’ve been pretty lucky in the sports world this fall. Many of our teams are reaching the playoffs. In the COVID-19 world, we didn’t know if we would get games played, much less make it to the natural conclusion of high school sports seasons.
There have been adjustments, postponed games, quarantines and many other headaches and heartaches.
MSHSAA was able to conclude its girls golf championships and now is getting ready for the state title games in softball. It’s a much different situation. Only state title games will be contested in Springfield this year, one quarter of what originally was scheduled there.
Other events have had to be shifted around, including state boys soccer, which is being moved from Fenton to Springfield, and state football, which moves to the Jefferson City area.
Yes, we’re all sick of hearing about the year’s biggest player — COVID-19. The only news most of us want on that virus is that there is a cure, a vaccine, or that it has been corralled and launched on a rocket into the sun. However, it still is a massive factor.
Congratulate the Washington, Owensville, Cuba, Warrenton, Hermann and St. James football teams. They’re the only ones in the area that made it through all nine games without having to cancel. Years down the road, folks won’t realize how much of a feat that was.
We’ve had many get ill from the virus. Pray that everyone currently sick with COVID-19, or who will get sick, can have a safe recovery.
We’ve had contact quarantines. The criteria has changed on who needs to quarantine.
Quarantines, thankfully, have not wiped out seasons. Only one of our area teams, St. Francis Borgia Regional softball, has had to end its season early due to COVID-19 contact. It’s a shame those athletes weren’t able to end their season on the field.
It’s likely that wouldn’t have changed the outcome of their district. I believe Sullivan still would have won there. The Lady Eagles just seem destined to do great things in the postseason year after year. Ashley Crump and her staff do an excellent job with the team and are some of the nicest people as well.
Sullivan’s semifinal win over Bowling Green was an example of the team’s resilience. The Lady Eagles had to make some adjustments before the game as it has players quarantined. COVID-19 quarantines have not been nice to Sullivan recently. The football Eagles missed their last two games due to quarantines. The softball team was without at least one player as well.
As big as Sullivan’s softball win was Saturday, the volleyball team might have pulled off the biggest win, upsetting top-seeded St. Clair in the district semifinals in Owensville in five games.
St. Clair has nothing to hang its head about. The Lady Bulldogs played phenomenal volleyball this season. The win over Hermann was a special night. St. Clair’s seniors should have a successful future in the sport.
As of this writing, the rest of the volleyball playoffs are getting ready to start. Cross country districts run Saturday and there will be a much different cross country state atmosphere this year with races spread out over three days.
District boys soccer starts next week and state boys swimming won’t be much longer after that.
State volleyball will have no pool play this year, just a straight bracket.
At this time, it seems that the high school fall sports season will be able to conclude with championships.
Back when it was hot in the summer, we hoped we would be here, but who knew?