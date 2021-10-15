It might have been the game of the year — so far.
Union’s two-point win over the Owensville Dutchmen tested the resolve of the Wildcats. Owensville had a two-score lead in the third quarter before the Wildcats pulled together, retook the lead and tightened up defensively to take charge in the Four Rivers Conference.
The 28-26 win also gave Union at least a share of the FRC title with two games to go. Union can clinch the league title outright if it can win Friday in St. James.
It was Union’s homecoming, and the school showcased some new bling with the debut of a video scoreboard. It’s a nice addition. Schools around the area have been working to upgrade their facilities. All of the football-playing schools in the Four Rivers Conference and city of Washington have turf fields. Now, there are more video boards.
Although nothing in the area can compare to some of the huge Texas schools, they’re nice. Most of our facilities would be similar to Allen’s track complex.
Who knows what the next trend will be at area sports facilities. Could it be turf replacement, upgraded lights or better concession stands? We’ll have to see.
With the playoffs starting in softball and girls golf this week, we’re starting to work toward the end of the fall season. It’s not going to be long until we have postseason events in the other fall sports.
At this time, none of our football teams are top seeds in their respective districts. Union has been chasing Vashon all year. Both teams are undefeated.
Priory leads the Class 3 district with many of the area’s teams. Right now, Owensville is second, but that could change over the final two weeks.
Washington should have a shot at playing at home in Week 10. Its neighbor, Borgia, will be on the road. The only way the Knights might be at home is if a team above them had to pull out of the playoffs. It’s happened before with COVID-19. We could end up getting that Borgia-Cuba game a lot of our pollsters would like to see happen.
My guess is that we have more teams win first-round games this year, but the district semifinals won’t be kind to our teams.
In softball, Sullivan probably has the best chance to make it out of a district. Whether the Lady Eagles can win another state title is hard to guess at this point.
Congratulations to Ashley Crump for getting her 300th victory as head coach.
That’s one of many milestones which have taken place recently. Crosspoint Christian School soccer player Seth Aholt scored his 100th career goal last Friday at home against Heritage Christian.
Washington High School graduate Jackie Oetterer is playing as a freshman setter on the volleyball team at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where she has logged 305 assists, 92 digs, 18 aces and 13 kills.
Speaking of volleyball, it’s going to be an interesting postseason.
We’re starting to see volleyball district brackets being decided.
New Haven’s postseason run starts against Bunceton in Otterville Oct. 21. The Lady Shamrocks are seeded second in their district. Eugene is the top seed.
Hermann is the favorite in Class 2 District 6. Not only are the Lady Bearcats the top seed, but they’re playing at home as well. Whitfield is the second seed.
Pacific is the top seed in Class 4 District 9. The Lady Indians will play either Sullivan or Union in the semifinals in Union. Rolla and St. Clair are playing in the other semifinal.
From what I can tell, Pacific’s last district title came in 1995, the year after Pacific’s state championship.
Borgia has been the area’s top volleyball squad throughout the season. However, it’s going to take something special for this team to advance beyond the district level. Eureka and Lafayette both are having amazing seasons as well. Combined, Borgia, Eureka and Lafayette are 72-4-1. Two good teams will be heading home at the end of the Class 5 District 3 Tournament. At this point, it seems that Borgia would have to beat both to advance.
Borgia plays this weekend in the Ozark Tournament, and that should be an early indicator if the Lady Knights can come up with what it takes to beat the big schools.