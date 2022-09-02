We’re less than a week into the 2022 fall high school sports season, but we’ve already learned quite a bit about our teams.
This comes despite the fact that many of them haven’t even played as of Tuesday morning.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 78F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 10:51 am
We’re less than a week into the 2022 fall high school sports season, but we’ve already learned quite a bit about our teams.
This comes despite the fact that many of them haven’t even played as of Tuesday morning.
There was a lot of attention on Friday’s football results, as there always is.
While things can change considerably, we saw some important opening statements.
The Union-Washington game lived up to its hype. As of right now, these are the two top area teams. Our Missourian poll voters certainly think so.
The fact that the game came down to a gritty two-point conversion dive by Liam Hughes in the final minute of the game supports that theory. The two teams take diverging routes from here.
Washington will not play another local school and soon will head into the rough GAC Central schedule. The Blue Jays are in Class 5 and face a tough postseason as well.
Union plays rival St. Francis Borgia Friday in the first game on Borgia’s new turf surface. Borgia is better than it was last year, but Union still will be heavily favored Friday.
The Wildcats set the tone for a successful season and must follow it up. The Four Rivers Conference champions face several challengers within the league this season. Sullivan, Hermann, Owensville and St. James all won their first-week games and had strong openers.
St. James might be the biggest surprise team, although the way they played Union last season should show that program is on the upswing. Sullivan soundly beat a much larger Northwest team. Hermann beat a rival and Owensville proved it’s still got punch.
This will be restated later, but the toughest thing for a team to do is to repeat. For Union to defend its Four Rivers Conference title is not going to be easy. The Wildcats and Pacific also found out they get defending Class 3 champion St. Mary’s in their district this year.
Two matches into the season and we’re seeing that it will be a rebuilding year for the Borgia volleyball team. The team has talent, but not experience, and with its schedule, that will be exposed.
Like Head Coach CJ Steiger said, this will be a much different team at the end of the season than it is now.
Remember what I stated about repeating? The Washington softball Lady Jays will be in that situation this year. Washington finished second in the Sullivan Tournament last weekend, losing to Helias in the championship game. Every team they face is going to bring its best game against Washington.
Grant Young is an extremely good coach and I’m sure he’ll use the setback to motivate his team to improve.
Friday’s game at Francis Howell (4 p.m.) should be an interesting one. Francis Howell ran the table at the Union Tournament, outscoring the opposition, 53-2, over four games. The competition level wasn’t as great there as the Sullivan Tournament, but this could be an interesting early-season showdown.
We’ve still got plenty to learn this year. Some other big upcoming events include St. Clair at Borgia volleyball Wednesday and the New Haven Invitational cross country meet.
It should be fun to figure out how the rest of the programs will turn out this season.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.