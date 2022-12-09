Did this seem to be a year without an autumn?
We might have had fall sports, but went from warm weather straight into the freezer. Anyone who braved outdoor events from district football through the quarterfinals, and/or the soccer quarterfinals and championship weekend, I applaud you. Those were some cold days.
I can remember some really cold events in my tenure with a few coming to mind. There was the boys soccer sectional in Union where Helias won in the final seconds. Had Autumn Underberg not given me some hand warmers, I don’t know where I would have been.
Like Borgia’s soccer semifinals, the 1993 Class 3A state championship football game in Springfield was bitterly cold, but sunny. Like the soccer game, it came down to the last couple of minutes with a Nathan Philipp field goal giving Borgia a 24-21 win over Chillicothe.
That day was brutally cold and hazardous as well. An ice storm had hit the night before (Thanksgiving) and just getting to Springfield was an adventure. Thankfully, it was a bit easier getting home.
Then there were the two district football games in Camdenton, one for Borgia and one for Washington, which froze up a laptop and iPad. Camdenton might have won the prize for coldest press box.
Arron Hustead had to remind me about how cold those games were because I just wanted to forget them, both for the temperature and the results.
I covered a Hermann football semifinal game one year at Blair Oaks where many of the Hermann coaches were in shorts, despite a brutal cold and windy day. They had started the season in shorts and were going to end it that way as well. I can’t remember covering a football game at Blair Oaks where it hasn’t been frigid and windy.
It’s not just limited to fall events, either. I can remember a Four Rivers Spring Classic baseball tournament where snow fell during at least one of the pool games.
There have been other times where it’s been unseasonably hot at times expected to be cold, or brutally chilly at times where it’s supposed to be warm. If it wasn’t that way, meteorologists wouldn’t have jobs, I guess.
If you’re looking for something hot, the Borgia boys basketball Knights are sizzling right now. There’s a good synergy between the players with a lot of unselfishness.
Sure, a lot of the big praise has been for Adam Rickman, MVP of the Turkey Tournament. Rickman has really emerged as a big-time athlete between his soccer exploits and basketball. I saw him throw down four dunks Monday night at the St. Charles West Tournament, including two in a row. There have been many seasons where we haven’t seen four dunks in total.
Grant Schroeder has been a steady force as well and he leads the team in scoring on most nights. Both know that it’s going to take more than individual play to continue the run, however. It’s a true team effort.
If anyone wants to beat Borgia right now, there’s one sure way to do it. Put them on the free-throw line. That’s the team’s Achilles’ heel right now.
Washington’s wrestling teams picked up tournament wins over the weekend and they’re going to be threats throughout the year. St. Clair’s boys wrestling senior trio of Ryan Meek, Brock Woodcock and Cameron Simcox should be followed as well. All three have a chance to be standing pretty high on the medal stand at the end of the season. They should be in action at the Union Tournament Saturday.
The boys wrestle at Union Saturday, following the girls Friday night.
If you remember, last year’s Union Girls Wrestling Tournament was the night of the unseasonable severe weather throughout the area, including the Defiance tornado.
We don’t need any more of that type of unusual weather.