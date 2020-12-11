“Today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth,” Lou Gehrig said July 4, 1939.
The speech, which was delivered two weeks after the Iron Horse retired due to the disease which later would bear his name, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is fitting at any time.
Gehrig knew that ALS was terminal. Not being able to play baseball was just the start of the end.
We’re at a different crossroads. December marks the end of the year 2020. I think we all feel lucky right now. We’ve survived some of the worst that could be thrown at us, so far. The year’s not quite over, yet, and there’s nothing to indicate we can breathe easier in the early part of 2021, either.
I know I’m a broken record on the year 2020. It’s been a long, emotionally draining year for many different reasons, starting with COVID-19. I don’t know about you, but it seems like a decade has passed in the past 12 months.
I really think two words can describe 2020 — frustration and hate.
To say that, as a society, we’ve been frustrated could be one of the biggest understatements ever. It’s been a frustrating year. Every time we take a step forward, it’s six steps back. If you feel like Sisyphus, the mythological character condemned to push a boulder up a hill in Hades, there’s a reason.
As for hate, I think frustration has brought that out of us. We’ve seen the very worst of man at times. There’s been enough venom thrown about to kill all life on this planet tenfold.
In 2021, we’ve got to get rid of frustration and hate. Take a breath and look at the situation. If one path is blocked, another likely is open. As for hate, purge it. Respect your neighbor. Remember, we’re all in this together.
Previous generations had it worse. They paid the price to improve things. Just 79 years ago Monday, our ancestors were thrown into World War II after the Japanese bombed military bases around Pearl Harbor.
If you’ve never been there, it is a solemn place. Everyone seems to know about the sunken hulk of the USS Arizona, the battleship devastated by a bomb hit. Once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, if you have the means, go. Oil still leaks out of the Arizona, making pretty blotches on the surface. That thin slick then floats past the USS Missouri, location of the final act of World War II, the Japanese surrender.
We should feel extremely lucky that we haven’t been asked to sacrifice in the ways of our ancestors during World War II.
While 2020 has been bad, it could have been far worse. Have faith. We’ll get through this. At some point, sooner rather than later, we’ll have life closer to the start of 2019 than it was during the middle of this pandemic.
Speaking of 2020, we’re busy working on the annual review.
With that, we’re always looking for what the reader felt was the biggest happenings in the sports world, either locally or in a bigger setting. If you can think of something we might have forgotten for the year-end sports wrap-up, please drop me an email at battleb@emissourian.com.