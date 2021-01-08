Remember last spring?
When sports were called off, we started a baseball simulation league to provide different content for the paper.
Well, the season finally has come to a conclusion. Our eight-team league ran in starts and stops once sports finally got restarted. Finally, however, we have a winner.
Congratulations to Arron Hustead’s NEMO Finders, the inaugural Missourian Sim Baseball League champion.
The Finders defeated Ryan Bailey’s Wildcat King in the championship series, four games to two.
Heading into the playoffs, neither the Finders nor Wildcat King were favored to make the finals. Both finished second in their respective divisions.
The Finders were 80-80, second to my Missourian Liners (85-75) in the Lefty Martin Division. And, Wildcat King (85-75) was 11 games behind Dan Rettke’s Clover Bottom Crush (96-64).
However, both underdogs swept in the Division Championship Series.
In the Championship Series, the Finders won the first game, 6-3. Roger Clemens lasted six innings to earn the win while Trevor Hoffman picked up a save. Clemens allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four.
The game was tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh when Willie Mays drilled a two-run home run for the winning hit.
Eddie Murray had four hits for the Finders while Frankie Frisch ended with three.
For Wildcat King, John Smoltz pitched seven innings, but took the loss.
Wildcat King struck back in the second game, winning 10-3.
Cy Young went the distance, allowing one run on 11 hits and one walk.
Hank Aaron hammered two home runs among his three hits to lead the way. Stan Musial had a three-run home run for his lone hit in the third, which proved to be the game-winning hit.
Tris Speaker added two hits. The Finders were led by Murray and Ted Simmons, who had two hits apiece.
Bullet Rogan took the loss, lasting three innings at the front of four Finders who took the mound.
The series moved to Busch Stadium, home of the Finders, for the next three games.
In Game 3, the Finders retook the advantage, winning 4-2. Warren Spahn pitched eight innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks. He fanned five. Hoffman picked up his second save by pitching a scoreless ninth.
Mays came through with the game-winning hit once again. Ty Cobb also had two hits.
Ernie Banks had the big hit for Wildcat King, a solo home run.
Randy Johnson pitched six innings and took the loss, though he did strike out seven batters.
Wildcat King tied the series once again in the fourth game, 3-2.
Manny Ramirez got the game-winning hit, a home run in the top of the seventh.
Aaron and Craig Biggio both had two hits for Wildcat King. Biggio also homered.
Mays had two hits for the Finders.
David Cone was the winning pitcher, going seven innings while allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Bobby Shantz held the game for Rob Dibble to earn the save. Dibble fanned all three batters he faced in the ninth.
Tom Glavine took the loss.
With the series tied, the fifth game took on added significance. And, initiative went back to the Finders with a 6-3 win. A four-run seventh inning did the trick for the home team.
Simmons had the game-winning RBI while Murray ended with two hits.
Speaker and Aaron both had two hits for Wildcat King.
Clemens improved to 2-0 in the series, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out five.
Smoltz took the loss, lasting 7.1 innings while allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks. He struck out four.
With the series going back to the Baker Bowl, the Finders finished it with a 6-3 win in Game 6.
BJ Hoffman pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief of Vida Blue to earn the win while Hoffman pitched 1.2 innings for his third save.
Shantz was the loser in relief of Young.
Murray had the game-winning RBI in the top of the eighth.
The Finders scored three times in the second, but Wildcat King scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to tie it.
The Finders went back on top in the eighth and scored twice in the top of the ninth to seal it.
Frisch posted three hits. Murray was next with two hits.
Speaker and Pete Rose each had two hits for Wildcat King.
A consolation championship series also was held with Rob Struckhoff’s Ninth Street Knights sweeping Kent Getsee’s Post 218 Batmen.
Overall, it was a fun experience. There’s a decent chance this will be done again. If you’re interested in a spot, email me at battleb@emissourian.com.
Hopefully, we won’t need this to serve as our main coverage in the new year.