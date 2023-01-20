If you’re old enough to remember it, “The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show” used to have a segment called “Peabody’s Improbable History,” where the Wayback Machine took Sherman and Mr. Peabody to historical events.
I’m going to borrow the Wayback Machine and set it to 1987, the year which today’s two tales took place.
Last week the National Sports Media Association (formerly National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association) announced its 2022 award winners. Making the hall of fame was former St. Louis Blues broadcaster Dan Kelly. It’s a well-deserved honor.
You’ve probably heard Kelly’s voice on many historic hockey calls. The iconic Bobby Orr game-winner in overtime of the 1970 Stanley Club against the Blues is one. In the 1980s, Kelly got many of the big assignments.
I grew up watching and listening to the Blues and was thrilled to get my first chance to attend a Blues game at the old Arena as a media member.
I was the sports editor of the Meramec Montage, the student paper of St. Louis Community College-Meramec. The Blues PR department, under Susie Mathieu, graciously allowed college journalists to attend games as a learning experience, as long as they had room in the old cramped press box.
You entered the old Arena through the ramp on the south side. While everything had its place in that area under the stands, it had an air of being in disarray. Once in a while, if you looked in the right place, you would see one of the cats they kept around, likely for rodent control.
Between the entry and the media room, one went past the Zamboni spot and the visiting team’s locker room.
To say the locker room was small was an understatement. The visiting team was crammed in pretty good.
That meant the coach generally had to find some extra space. And, the visitors that night were the Boston Bruins.
Sitting outside the locker room on a couch which looked like it had been claimed from somebody’s curb was no other than Terry O’Reilly, the Tasmanian Devil himself.
Collecting hockey cards growing up, O’Reilly had been a favorite of mine as an all-star right winger. Guy LaFleur was another favorite. This is well before his additional cult status of being Happy Gilmore’s favorite player.
Somehow, I ended up chatting with Terry about the car he bought with his first signing bonus. We’re sitting there and this unmistakable voice comes up from behind. Dan Kelly’s voice could make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. So, within five minutes of walking into the Arena, I’m talking with Terry O’Reilly and Dan Kelly. That was quite the rookie welcome.
Just getting to the press box in the Arena was a journey. It was like a maze, and someone easily could get lost.
We still have Dan’s legacy as his sons John and Dan have served long stints in the sportscasting industry.
I was lucky enough to cover several games that year. Usually, I sat next to Larry Wigge of The Sporting News, and I learned quite a bit.
A lot took place that season. St. Louis hosted the NHL All-Star Game and Mario Lemieux was the MVP. It was the year of the Bob Probert-Craig Coxe fight which was the talk of the league press boxes for quite some time.
At the trade deadline, the Blues traded for a kid with a famous name and some promise. The Blues paid a premium to bring in Brett Hull.
Those were interesting days, not only for that, but for something else which went on around the same time, which brings me to Part 2 of the story.
Over the weekend, I’m sure many of you read about the passing of Ted Savage. Savage enjoyed a journeyman career in professional baseball, including nine in the majors. In 1987, he joined the Cardinals as an assistant director of community relations and minor league instruction.
Ted was one of the guys in the Sunday indoor softball league at Jamestown in 1987-88. The north county sports complex had converted a soccer field to softball and a league was formed with former and current professional baseball players as part of the draw for teams. Each game was filmed with commentary and stats were kept. That’s where I came in. I was “hired” to handle to announce and keep stats.
Each week, a team would get anywhere between one and three pro baseball players as additions to their team.
Ted Savage was one of the former big leaguers. Others I can remember are Roy Sievers, Jimmy Delsing, Frank Baumann, Cal Neeman, Jim Donohue, Bud Zipfel, Mark Littell, Mike Tyson, Jerry Buchek and Phil Gagliano as retired players and current players Tom Lawless and Pat Perry. I’m sure there were more.
The league was a hit during the first season and the pro players were great to work with.
At the end of the first season, there was a charity softball night and the pros put together a team along with some of the top regular players. The All-Stars played KPLR with Bob Ramsey leading that team.
My job that night was to be the first base coach and courtesy runner for the former pros. Once they made it to first, we normally would trade places and I would run the bases. I was familiar with the role as much of my high school baseball career was as a courtesy runner.
Those were fun times.
In the second session, the league expanded to two days, but hit a roadblock when the league leadership left. We finished the session with enough time before I headed off to Cape Girardeau and my next adventures.
That should be enough Wayback Machine for now.