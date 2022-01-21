Have you ever seen a tournament schedule and scratched your head?
Sometimes, a tournament might be seeded too soon. Other times, the team that plays in a tournament is quite different than the one that earned the seed.
We used to see that with Jennings in the Washington Boys Basketball Tournament. It wouldn’t be odd to see a low-seeded Jennings team come and mop the floor because of a good player or two returning to the lineup.
At the Union Girls Basketball Tournament, Jefferson City was seeded fifth. The Lady Jays definitely didn’t look like a fifth seed in the first two games.
Other times, a tournament might have a change and organizers deem it’s too close to the event to reseed. The Lutheran South Girls Basketball Tournament this year is the prime example. Ritenour had to drop out at the last minute and Webster Groves stepped in.
Unfortunately, Union was the first-round foe for the eventual winner. Union went on to win the consolation title rather easily.
It was better than having a seven-team tournament. A few years back, the Lutheran South Tournament had a way for a first-round loser to still be able to make it to the championship game. The same bracket had third-place and fourth-place games. If you get stuck with a seven-team event, it might be better to have the three-team side go with pool play. There are different ways to do that, as well.
The Hermann Tournament seedings came out Friday and there were some interesting matchups.
Liberty Christian was seeded seventh. That team has attracted positive attention for its record beyond being an MSHSAA affiliate.
Hermann is the third seed while New Haven is seeded sixth. That struck me as a bit odd.
As of Friday, New Haven was 8-3 while Hermann was 8-6. And, New Haven beat Hermann in the Montgomery County Tournament, 57-42. Should the two have been flip-flopped?
In the boys bracket, New Haven is the fourth seed and will play Montgomery County in the first round.
It will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. Montgomery County won at its tournament. New Haven won the regular season game. Montgomery County won the third-place game at the South Callaway Tournament to take a 2-1 series lead.
It’s almost impossible for two nonconference opponents (in different classes) to meet each other four times in a season. Maybe it’s time New Haven got out of one of the three tournaments it’s in with Montgomery County?
I hear the Turkey Tournament always is looking for teams. With no football at New Haven, the Shamrocks never have to fret about the playoffs in that sport.
Also, if New Haven would get into the Turkey Tournament, that would likely make presenting sponsor Pepsi of New Haven happy. I think the Shamrocks could pull off some early season upsets there, which might give the team additional confidence.
I’m hoping that Gateway City Elite might consider coming back, although they’re going to be hit by graduation. The Lions don’t have any depth. I understand they’re always looking for homeschooled players. But they’re good. That program has wins over Union, Pacific and Washington this year.
Moving to Union, I think the Wildcats have solid players this year, but need a signature win to move to the next level. Did you see how much of a confidence boost Borgia got after beating Cardinal Ritter? One big win could do the same for Union.
We’ve still got a long way to go in the basketball season and things still could change considerably.