Time.
It can pass by quickly, or seem to take forever.
If “The Brak Show” character Thundercleese is to be believed, “Time is an abstract concept created by carbon-based life-forms to monitor their ongoing decay.”
However, to everyone, time has its value. Efficient time use is a goal we all aim for, although it can be as elusive as finding the Holy Grail.
So, where am I going with this. I’m not trying to waste time.
Sometimes, in the course of trying to gather facts, it takes a good deal of time. We’ve always had a fun chase in trying to track down tournament scores for our graphics and emissourian.com scoreboard page. Many of the athletic directors are very good about getting the information out there.
But, there are other events where it might be easier to find the needle in the proverbial haystack than locate a score. Sometimes, this can take a while, especially after our normal sources, such as MSHSAA.org, Twitter, Scoreboard Guy, etc., are exhausted.
And, throw the new COVID-19 culture in there as well. Games are getting postponed. Schedules change faster than a swift-moving stream through sand these days. Games are getting changed and some are called off or rescheduled. Therefore, there aren’t any results for those contests, but we still look to confirm to make certain, because that’s what we do.
At times, it seems that covering sports includes needing a basic knowledge of forensic science or deep research.
While that takes time, it does keep things interesting.
Speaking of time, the only volleyball you normally see at this time of the year is club volleyball. Many tournaments have been taking place for club volleyball teams over the past few weekends.
However, there is one school volleyball team getting ready to start.
East Central College is scheduled to play twice Saturday, hosting John Wood at 11 a.m. and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at 3 p.m.
The Falcons normally would have ended the season in November, but NJCAA postponed the entire fall season into the winter-spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Falcons will play through March with the NCJAA Division II Region 16 Tournament taking place in Kansas City March 26-27.
Another sport which is going to see some odd time shifts this year is wrestling. Normally, that sport concludes in late February with a three-day state tournament in Columbia.
Not this year.
Thanks to COVID-19, the postseason has received some throwback qualities. For this season, the number of districts in each class has been doubled to eight. District tournaments for girls will take place Feb. 5-6 while the boys will run Feb. 13.
However, there will be a sectional round. This is the throwback to the postseason of the past. Sectional tournaments were deleted several years ago.
The top four district finishers will go to sectional wrestling Feb. 20 (girls) and Feb. 27 (boys). The top three finishers in each weight class will advance to the state tournament in Independence March 9-13.
The state tournament will be one day for each class, hence the number of qualifiers being cut from 16 to 12 for each weight class.
The state event will run at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. Girls will compete Tuesday, March 9.
That will be followed by Class 1 boys (March 10), Class 2 boys (March 11), Class 3 boys (March 12) and Class 4 boys (March 13).
In over 30 years of following the state wrestling championships, this is the first time I can ever remember it happening so late in the winter and taking place outside Columbia.
You can thank COVID-19 for massive changes to the basketball postseason as well. Everything prior to the state semifinals now will be played at school sites. District tournament games, in most cases, will be hosted by the higher-seeded school. Boys and girls will play on different nights as well.
Beyond the district level, sectional and quarterfinal rounds will be played on separate days. We’ve run the full information recently. I’m sure we’ll have something else to let everyone know what’s going to happen at a later time.