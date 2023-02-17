When the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Tournament ended Saturday night, it might have set a dubious record for most fans ejected.
Thankfully, in these parts, ejections have been more of an oddity than the norm. That changed for this particular tournament.
The troubling thing is that it’s not student fans being thrown out, but adults who should know better.
It probably was a combination of different factors. Most of those games were physical with a lot of contact, meaning a lot of fouls were called.
There generally isn’t a ton of crowd noise at girls basketball games. You don’t get pep bands or cheerleaders. That means the voices from the stands carry and it’s not hard for the officials to pick up on it.
Sometimes, one complainer can incite others around them to get vocal as well and the situation can get ugly in a hurry.
Additionally, some schools just seem to have a reputation for having bad adult fans.
That’s not a good mixture and tempers can lead to incidents like we saw last week.
The championship game between Union and Parkway South had two fans ejected, one from each side. That’s just wild, and unacceptable. We can do better.
It’s great to see energy from the crowd. However, it’s got to be tempered.
Cheer positively for your team, and not against the other. And think before you yell a the officials. Trust me, you see a much different game at court level. I don’t see everything an official does, even through my camera lens. You’ve got to give them the benefit of the doubt.
School administrators can’t catch everything. They’ve got enough on their plates at these games.
Think you can do it better? Go onto MSHSAA.org and click the officials tab. The application is right there. They’re always looking for officials and I’m told there’s a shortage. I would tend to believe it more if we started seeing two-official crews in varsity basketball.
At any rate, there’s a need for folks to wear stripes.
Officials aren’t perfect, either, but should deserve the benefit of the doubt. A contest should be evenly officiated on both ends. A foul on one side should be a foul on the other. A team trailing by 15 points shouldn’t get a break on calls, either.
Maybe there needs to be a better understanding between officials and fans.
The best officiating crew I’ve seen this year was the threesome who called the Lutheran South Girls Basketball Tournament championship game between Union and Lutheran South.
That was a physical game and several players fouled out. It had the recipe for a fan revolt.
But, the officials were good. They announced what the calls were, so there was no doubt to what they had seen. At timeouts, the officials engaged with the crowd as well in a friendly manner. That’s not in the book for officials, but the public relations helped. All three of the officials chatted with me on the baseline at some point during the game. I really think that type of behavior put people at ease.
No paying fan ever should have to be told to leave a game. It’s a horrible way to promote the game. It also sends a message to others that it might not be the wholesome positive atmosphere.
Let the officials officiate.
Let the fans cheer, positively.
Do this, and the games will be a much better atmosphere for all.