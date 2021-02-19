Anyone lucky enough to have gotten into the Daytona International Speedway Sunday certainly got the most bang for their buck.
While the Daytona 500 “officially” ran 3:27:44, that didn’t count a six-hour weather delay. Technically, the race ran over two days as it ended at 12:20 a.m. Monday, EST.
At least three drivers left the track to go out for food. Reports had Chase Briscoe going through the drive-through at Panda Express, Ross Chastain in the same lane at McDonald’s and Tyler Reddick sitting down at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.
It’s a darned good thing for them that the weather didn’t break while they were out. Try explaining missing the restart because you’re hungry.
Actually, some of the 16 drivers collected in the first “big one” on Lap 14 could have been back home by the time the race ended. Thanks to many of the drivers having private planes, they could have watched the ending on their own couches.
• A Midwesterner in Queen Elizabeth’s court?
It’s not quite an update of the old Mark Twain classic, “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” but the Apple TV+ production “Ted Lasso” is worth the watch.
The series features Jason Sudeikis’ coach character from the NBC ads after that network secured rights to broadcast English Premier League games.
This series has the titular character, Lasso, as having been hired from Wichita State University (where he coached American football) to run a Premier League team. We soon learn that this has been done by the new owner, Rebecca Welton, to get back at her ex-husband following a messy divorce. It’s a similar theme to “Major League,” although she’s not looking to move the team, just damage it significantly.
Sudeikis is so gosh-darned nice, in a Midwest way, and manages to find answers to problems which pop up with the help of his assistant from America, Coach Beard, and the team’s kit man, Nathan Shelley.
It’s not the first time Sudeikis has played a coach. If you haven’t seen “Race,” put it on your list.
The first season of “Ted Lasso” consists of 10 episodes. There’s not a ton of on-pitch action, but there is considerable character development off the field. It’s extremely easy to get into binge watching, typical of many of the streaming services’ shows.
File it under things to do while waiting for the snow to end.
• When is big little, and little big?
Now, if you’re dealing with the Archdiocesan Athletic Association.
In a conversation with Borgia boys basketball Coach Dave Neier, I found out the league’s biggest school is playing in the boys basketball Small Division this year. And, the smallest school is playing in the Large Division.
St. Dominic had a pretty good chance to win the Large Division this year. The school has a MSHSAA enrollment of 599, which is 166 over the adjusted enrollment of Rosati-Kain (an all-girls school) and 240 over the next-biggest coed school (Borgia at 359).
However, the Crusaders are in the Small Division this season.
The smallest conference school is Tolton Catholic at 183. The Trailblazers are in the Large Division. Tolton definitely has the talent to compete in that division.
There are 12 AAA schools, including two all-girls schools (Rosati-Kain and Notre Dame) and one all-boys school (St. Mary’s).
If everything ran with enrollment as the lone factor, the Large Division would consist of St. Dominic, Rosati-Kain, St. Mary’s, Notre Dame, Borgia and Lutheran St. Charles. The smallest six are Cardinal Ritter, Trinity, Duchesne, O’Fallon Christian, Bishop DuBourg and Tolton.
Cardinal Ritter would have to move up for boys sports to even up the numbers.
Wouldn’t that be the easiest way to sort the schools?