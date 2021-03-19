If the weather is getting colder, spring sports must be right around the corner.
It never fails. It can be beautiful, sunny and 70 degrees during practices ... and then turn to 35 and sleet during the first baseball or girls soccer game.
Those first couple of track meets normally can be pretty brutal as well. The weather never seems to cooperate for those early events.
I thought we might get away with having a good spring start this year. After all, winter sports are still being played.
The MSHSAA Wrestling Championships took place last week in Independence. For five days, a different class took to the mats at Cable Dahmer Arena. This was one of the rare years that I didn’t get to go to state wrestling. The production cycle and basketball games took precedence.
If you see Arron Hustead, thank him for his coverage of state wrestling. He spent the better part of three days in the Kansas City area doing his best to make sure our area wrestlers got their coverage.
Arron said he got the feeling the wrestlers liked the format this year. Having one-day state championship meets is more convenient than three marathon days in Columbia. However, the back-and-forth that far isn’t easy.
If the state meet were closer, things might have been a bit different. Hopefully, if something similar happens for state track, those meets might be a little closer to home.
The basketball playoffs were very similar. Sectional games for the larger classes ran Tuesday and Wednesday. Quarterfinals were Friday for boys and Saturday for girls.
This week, the bigger classes will have games Thursday through Saturday in Springfield.
Among those teams are the Union basketball Lady ’Cats. Union is enjoying a banner season. The Lady ’Cats will be playing in the Class 5 semifinals. Union won its first district title since 1986. By beating Cape Notre Dame Saturday, the team is going to its first semifinals since 1980.
How long ago was 1980? I was in grade school. Head Coach Pat Rapert was in the second grade. Doug Light was leading Union at the very start of a hall of fame career. Doug’s next win will be his 600th.
Union beat a very good Cape Notre Dame team Saturday. The Lady ’Cats played with confidence and hustled after every loose ball. I believe the ability to deflect passes and then pounce on the loose balls was a key factor in winning that game.
I’ll be honest, this won’t be an easy week for Union. West Plains, the semifinal opponent, is the top-ranked team in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state poll. Whitfield and William Chrisman, the teams in the other semifinal, are no weaklings either.
I’m trying to track down information about the teams. For some reason, everyone wants to keep even basic information about their team secret, even though they know the opposing team already has video and scouting reports.
It used to be that we could check with other writers who cover those teams to get the inside scoop and try to pass along good information. Now, that’s not even the case.
No matter what happens, this will be an epic week for Union.
I don’t expect the weather to get any better. That’s because the spring season actually starts Friday. We’ve got a bunch of events taking place.
I don’t know about you, but I’m just happy to have a spring season. We weren’t that fortunate last year.
The missing 2020 records probably will drive my successors nuts. They’ll be digging to try and find the missing data before they figure out the pandemic ate the sports season.
In fact, the last event I covered last year was March 14, 2020. Sullivan played Carl Junction in quarterfinal girls basketball in Bolivar. I remember that was a weird game. We had to get there very early and only a certain number of fans were allowed in.
During free throws, it was so quiet in there that you could hear the radio broadcasters.
It was not the best day for travel, either. Most of the way driving was in rain, and nearly every stream between here and Bolivar was swollen.
Coming back, I can remember stopping for lunch and walking into the fast food restaurant. I could have sat down to eat had I wanted to.
That might have been the last time any of us were able to do something like that before the shutdowns.
I can remember that it just was a very odd way to end the season, and I hoped it wasn’t the end of sports for a long time.
The layoff was brutal, though we brought you some stories you likely wouldn’t have seen otherwise.
I don’t think we’ll have to add 2021 to the list of missing seasons. Things seem to be going in the right direction now. Let’s hope that trend continues.