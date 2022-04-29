I don’t know what’s moving faster — the spring sports season or the turf being put down at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Two conference championship boys golf tournaments, the Four Rivers Conference, and the Archdiocesan Athletic Association were played Monday in Franklin County.
Congratulations to the Union Wildcats and Tolton Catholic Trailblazers for winning the respective team titles.
That’s not the only conference events to be settled. Union won its 17th consecutive Four Rivers Conference girls soccer championship last week. Can you believe that the Lady ’Cats have won 64 consecutive league matches?
The Union girls soccer team might be the best in the area as far as promotions go. The team does a great job in getting interactions between the current players and youth players. Just about every home game, they have an honored youth team. It’s a great way to build up morale with the youngsters to keep working to eventually have them continue the winning tradition.
If you look at the calendar, it’s only a couple of weeks until the district tournaments. It won’t be much longer until it’s win or go home for the teams.
There still are two more events I think every fan wants to see.
Hopefully, the weather will finally be good enough for the Union-Pacific baseball game to take place. At this point, that one likely will determine both the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament title as well as the regular season league title. Pacific has one loss, a narrow defeat to Vianney. Union has rolled over everything so far. These are two strong baseball teams and when they do meet, it should be something.
The other game is the Union-Pacific game Wednesday as part of the Blue Cat Cup. The game will be played at Stierberger Stadium at 6:45 p.m.
Union won the conference game, but that was played under horrid conditions in a driving downpour. I think Wednesday’s game could be much closer than the 2-0 final score from the first meeting.
Once we get into the middle of May, it’s going to be time to transition over to American Legion baseball. The Post 218 Freshman preseason event starts Friday, May 20. It’s really looking like Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field will be ready to go for that event.
If you get a chance, take a trip over to Ronsick Field to see how the work’s progressing. It’s going quick.
I’m going to end with a couple of remembrances. If you’ve attended a sporting event at Borgia’s Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium, there’s a good chance Bill Marquart was waiting on you at the gate.
Besides being one of the longtime gate workers, Bill also would travel and follow the Borgia teams.
Bill passed away last week. I know I’ll miss our conversations about sports and many others will miss him as well.
Condolences to the family of Missourian Sports Writer Arron Hustead. Arron’s father lost his fight with cancer Monday morning.
I know he did a good job in preparing his son to be a solid man.