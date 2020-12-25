If you’re like many people, you’re literally waiting until the last minute to do your gift shopping for the holidays.
Thankfully, in the age of online shopping, there are ways to make gifts happen at any time of the day.
If you’re shopping for a sports fan, here are some gift ideas for someone who wishes to manage a team rather than operate an onscreen avatar.
I’ll start with Diamond Mind Baseball (www.diamond-mind.com), the program we used for our Missourian Sim Baseball League this year.
As a Diamond Mind user since 1998, the simulation has passed the test of time. The current version is DMB 11 while DMB 12 is scheduled to come out soon.
The program can be used in many ways, utilizing the loaded teams and players, buying additional databases or even inputting your own players and teams. If you want to replay local high school or American Legion teams, you can, as long as you have the stats to base the players on.
Our Missourian league ran with a combination of the 2015 All-Time Greatest Player databases.
If you want a little more pleasing visuals, then Out of the Park Baseball 21 (www.ootpdevelopments.com) might be your game.
You still get the management portion of the game. You even can manage players and teams for decades if you wish, drafting, signing, trading and watching players retire over time. Starting with some of the historical seasons can be very fun.
And, if you are a bit more competitive, the Perfect Team feature is for you. You put your team together through player cards purchased with in-game tokens. The main Perfect Game features many levels and leagues, and you can get promoted or relegated depending upon how your team does. A season lasts one week.
There also are challenge tournaments, where you can earn extra tokens or player packs, and friendly leagues.
The next version, OOTP Baseball 22, will come out in the first quarter of 2022.
The same company also makes the new release, Franchise Hockey Manager 7. Do you want to be the general manager or coach of the St. Louis Blues? This game will let you do that.
If you want to see how you could manage the Blues from 1967 to beyond the present, you can do that. You even can go back to 1917, the first year of the NHL. There’s a lot of customization available with this sim.
If you’re into football, then Action! PC Football (www.dksports.com) might be your game.
Like Diamond-Mind Baseball, Action! PC Football offers a lot of customization. You can replay historic seasons, set up your leagues with historic teams from different years or just draft your own leagues. The last option is great with the Pro Football History Collection, featuring the best players from 1940 to the present.
The same game also is compatible with college teams and you can change the rules for the college game.
Action! PC Sports also offers baseball, basketball, hockey and golf simulations.
There are many sports management programs, but few have held up as well as Football Manager (www.footballmanager.com), which just released its 2021 edition. Football refers to soccer and the program, made in England, has gotten more realistic each year.
As in the past, it’s a highly customizeable game. You can manage in nearly any country and any team. With add-ons, you could take over FC St. Louis, or manage a team up to Liverpool, PSG, Bayern Munich or Juventus.
You can start unemployed or take over one of the best teams in the world. It’s your choice. You can change teams, get fired or rehired. The game can bring hours of fun.
For most of the games, you can get them through a provider, such as Steam (www.steampowered.com) or directly through the companies. Diamond-Mind and Action! PC Sports go through their respective sites.
Any of the above will provide much entertainment and be a solid gift for the sports fan in your life.