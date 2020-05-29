Slowly, we’re starting to get back into a normal routine once again.
Sports has returned, both on a local level and beyond. I believe it’s needed to help us get back to a sense of normalcy.
Locally, area baseball teams started playing last week. More will be beginning the season in the next couple of weeks.
We’re lucky enough to have several baseball teams playing around the area with Washington, Union, Pacific and New Haven fielding squads.
Additionally, one of the club teams playing in the COVID-19 League, the Midwest Rage, is from this area as well and is based out of Washington.
Even being able to get back out onto the field, there still are other factors, such as weather. The Washington Post 218 Memorial Day Weekend Tournament was one of the victims of rain Monday. One Gamers team defeated the other one in the opening round of the semifinal bracket. Washington Post 218 AA was tied with the Prospects, 2-2, in the second inning. That’s when weather intervened and the game was rained out.
Hopefully, we’ll keep seeing the local teams come back, when it’s safe. We’ll get there, but it might take some time.
On a national level, many of the major leagues are in the process of finalizing how things will look once they return to action. I know the NHL wants to come back, but time is the worst enemy of the hockey season. There will be some truncated finale, if there’s one.
Major League Baseball will play in some form this summer, although it might be in front of empty stadiums to start.
NASCAR restarted its season at Darlington with two races last week and is in the middle of a two-race run at Charlotte. Again, these venues are without fans, but television has allowed people to watch. I’m sure the local economies have been impacted by the fan ban, but it’s unclear to what extent. The show will go on.
Overseas, the German Bundesliga has resumed, although in empty stadiums. The games have received additional attention, as they are pretty much the only thing going on. Tuesday’s featured game is “Der Klassiker,” Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund.
If Bayern Munich wins, many experts have speculated the title race will be all but over. Bayern Munich enters the match with a four-point edge at the top of the table.
Some of the stadiums have been piping in crowd noises, to make it seem like there is a crowd. It still seems a bit odd without the fans. Exactly how the empty stadiums are impacting the teams isn’t known, but it can’t be a good situation.
Other countries, including Italy, are in the process of resuming their soccer leagues. Others, such as England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga, are still in discussions about when to restart.
Some have called it quits for the year, including France’s Ligue 1, although there have been calls to resume there as well.
There have been specialized events as well, such as the Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning versus Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady golf challenge over the weekend. The made-for-TV event drew interest and generated buzz.
It’s what we’ve got for the time being.
At some point, things will start to move back to being normal. It might take some time before we get back to a full normal. Be patient, be careful, and stay safe.