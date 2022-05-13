Never has the adage “anybody can win on any given night” been so true.
That’s why you shouldn’t be so shocked if upsets take place in the upcoming district tournaments.
A week ago, most people probably would have felt that Union was the overwhelming favorite for the Class 3 District 2 girls soccer title. The only other team with 10 wins was Pacific.
However, after Washington’s stunning 1-0 victory over the Lady ’Cats Friday night, anything is very possible in that district.
Now, the game to watch will be the first-round contest between Washington and Pacific. The winner of that one should have a credible shot at advancing to the finals. Union, if it can beat Jefferson City in the opener, always has had trouble in putting the ball past Pacific’s Emmaline Steel. And, Washington’s defense held Union to three shots on goal Friday.
Union lost at home to Lindbergh, Monday, 3-1. Sometimes it’s hard to remember that this year’s Union team has a healthy number of freshmen and sophomores in key roles. And, sometimes they play like freshmen and sophomores.
Don’t overlook the second or third seeds, Ursuline Academy or Rockwood Summit, as well. Those are traditional powers and both have won recent state titles. It wouldn’t take much for either to get hot in the playoffs.
Believe it or not, that might not be the most competitive district in the area. The Class 5 District 3 Baseball Tournament, hosted by Chaminade, will be pretty brutal as well.
As of Monday morning, Union was undefeated and Pacific had lost twice. They’re seeded third and fourth, respectively, in the district.
Trust me, Union’s Pat Rapert and Pacific’s Jeff Reed will use the seeding to fire up their teams.
Are Union and Pacific as good as the top two, Westminster Christian and Parkway Central? We’ll see next week.
But first, they’ll play each other Tuesday in Pacific. And, this time, the weather shouldn’t intercede. The game should decide both the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament title and the league’s title.
Both teams have been red hot. Pacific’s pitching staff might be the trending factor. Within the last two weeks, the Indians have had a perfect game, an unfinished no-hitter and a one-hit shutout. Union also has strong pitching and hitting, but will have to find a way to hit Pacific’s hot pitching.
If you don’t have anything better to do, go to Pacific Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. It should be a heck of a game.
Congratulations to East Central College’s baseball Falcons for winning the NJCAA Division II Region 16 championship in its first season back.
The Falcons swept North Central Missouri College in the regional tournament. It was supposed to be a three-team event, but Hesston College from Region 6 didn’t meet the criteria, a .500 or better record, to play. As the lone team in its region, that was a requirement. As there were two teams in Region 16, that was not a requirement.
Also, in the NJCAA postseason, the teams play nine-inning games as opposed to the seven-inning games they play during the regular season.
The Falcons head to Oklahoma this week to compete in the Plains District Tournament. The other seven teams are from Region 2, which consists of Arkansas and Oklahoma teams. The winner of that event goes to the national tournament, also in Oklahoma.
When East Central finishes up for the year, it will give the school a chance to clean up Taco Bell Ballpark. While the turf got put down for the season, there’s still much to be done to complete the renovations.
Another field getting to the end stage of renovations is Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field in Washington. The new turf looks good. There’s a bit of work still to be done, mainly around the area between the turf and grass, fencing and the bullpens, but it should be ready by the time the Freshman Legion starts play there Friday, May 20, against Eureka Post 177 at 6 p.m.
Again, a break in the rainy and cold weather should help that work get finished on time.
It should be an interesting summer, as well. Washington Post 218 is fielding three teams. Union Post 297 and Pacific Post 320 are fielding two teams, at the Senior and Freshman levels. From what I’ve heard, all three local Senior level teams should be very competitive.