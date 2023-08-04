If you’ve been outside recently, you know it’s hot.
Well, it’s summer in Missouri, so it’s supposed to be that way. We get the type of weather where the temperature and humidity fight back-and-forth to see which one can be higher, something like the devil’s armpit might feel like.
And, if the wind happens to blow, you’ve got a pretty good blast furnace.
Shooting photos at outside sporting events in the summer can get interesting. You stay hydrated the best you can. It hurt that the one tree that provided shade for my normal shooting spot at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field had to be cut down following storm damage.
Believe it or not, it’s been hotter.
St. Louis hosted the 1966 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. The broadcast is out there. Old Time Radio (www.otrcat.com) has a good selection of old baseball games and the 1966 All-Star Game is one of them.
In the pregame portion of the program, they talked about how hot it was on the field. Casey Stengel, a Hall of Fame manager, said the park (Busch Stadium II) holds the heat well. Casey certainly was right about that.
They talked about how hot it had been in St. Louis and that there had been blackouts because of power overuse.
It was the middle of a typical St. Louis heat wave. At least 69 people were reported to have died due to the heat.
During the game, the temperature hit 103 degrees. Fans flocked to the shaded areas behind the stands.
The umpires were shifted in the middle of the game so nobody would have to stand behind the plate in that heat for the full game.
This also was with a natural grass surface. I covered a high school game there during the Astroturf days (the surface that looked like painted concrete and felt like sandpaper). You couldn’t get much in the way of photos with all of the heat distortion coming off the field, and that was during the spring.
I would like to know if anyone ever had shoes melted there.
The summer of 1980 also was a scorcher. “Escape From New York” was filmed that summer in St. Louis. For some reason, that year sticks out more than the others.
As far as baseball went, the summer of 2005 was a warm one as well. The Junior Legion State Tournament was played at the newly-renovated Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. I can remember it being hot enough that players got ill during games.
If that wasn’t enough, Post 218 went to Crowley, Louisiana, for a regional tournament. The weather seemed like Missouri on steroids. I don’t know if the humidity got below 90 percent while we were there.
How will the weather be this week, both for the Fair here and for the Mid-South Regional in the Birmingham, Alabama, area? I don’t know. Things can change quickly.
All I know is that you need to stay hydrated, keep in shade when possible and know your limitations. Stay as cool as you can.
