In case you haven’t remembered, Wednesday is Groundhog Day.
If the weather forecast is correct, don’t expect any local groundhogs, whistle pigs, woodchucks, land beavers, etc., to be making any weather predictions as they could be digging out of snow, sleet or ice.
Even the more noted prognosticators, such as Punxsutawney Phil, General Beauregard Lee (Georgia), Sir. Walter Wally (North Carolina), Buckeye Chuck (Ohio) or Woodstock Willie (Illinois), might have issues with the winter storm expected to affect much of the country.
Don’t wait for any New York City rodents to make the call. They liked to bite the mayor at past ceremonies.
If you’ve read this column for some time, and there are a lot of you who have, I don’t usually connect the groundhog prediction to an early spring. Instead, it’s six more weeks of basketball.
Having seen the district assignments for our basketball teams, I think there will be an early spring for our athletes. It won’t matter if there’s green grass or a foot of snow. The path forward is going to be extremely tough for any of our teams.
It didn’t help that MSHSAA halved the number of districts for larger classes. Our teams have been put into the pretty stout districts.
For instance, the Class 5 district for most of our schools has Webster Groves. Their boys and girls teams both are good and none of our squads has proven it can play at that level yet.
No matter what happens, we will get a first shot at spring sports in the middle of February. Both the East Central College softball and baseball teams are slated to begin the season.
The softball team has a number of area players and Brad Wallach has done a good job of trying to make sure there is a connection.
The interesting thing is going to be the rebirth of East Central College baseball. Johnathan Mills has done a good job of picking up where Brandon Rains left off. Taco Bell Field has been under major renovation and should be ready to go. It will have a new turf infield as well as a new scoreboard.
There are several local athletes on the Falcons, and it will be interesting to see how the school returns to baseball after a long hiatus.
One place you won’t see baseball this spring is Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. In case you haven’t driven past lately, the field is in the middle of its conversion to a turf infield.
Work is expected to be completed by the time Washington Post 218 starts Freshman Legion play in May.
However, that means Washington High School will not be able to play there. Dutzow Ballpark will be the home of the Blue Jays this spring. Crosspoint Christian School also will have to play elsewhere.
Don’t expect the weather to cooperate. I know many of you have seen games in the first couple of weeks with snow or sleet. Why should that be any different this year?
Even if it doesn’t feel like it, I think there will be an early spring for 2022. However, it will be our winter teams, not any groundhog, making that decision.