Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs.
By winning Super Bowl LIV Sunday over San Francisco, the Chiefs ended a 50-year title drought and gave Missouri a very unique distinction.
Within the last 20 years, every Missouri major professional league franchise has won a league title.
The St. Louis Blues won the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup title last spring, beating the Boston Bruins in seven games.
The Kansas City Royals played in back-to-back World Series, winning in five games over the New York Mets in 2015.
The St. Louis Cardinals have played in the World Series four times so far this century, winning in 2006 and 2011.
Technically, the St. Louis Rams won the century’s first Vince Lombardi Trophy as their win in Super Bowl XXXIV came Jan. 30, 2000 (for the 1999 season) when Mike Jones made “The Tackle” to help the Rams hold off Tennessee, 23-16.
The Rams played in Super Bowl XXXVI, losing on a last-second field goal to New England in New Orleans Feb. 3, 2002.
The St. Louis NFL franchise relocated back to Los Angeles following the 21 seasons in St. Louis, leaving after the 2015 season.
St. Louis was represented at the Super Bowl when former Rams standout Isaac Bruce was elected to the Hall of Fame along with Lutheran North graduate Steve Atwater.
You can throw in the Springfield Lasers of World Team Tennis, which has won the last two league titles and have won six times in the 2000s, claiming the top spot in 2001, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2018 and 2019. The Kansas City Explorers won in 2010 before relocating to California.
Even Sporting Kansas City has won two MLS Cup titles this century, 2000 and 2013.
This is where things get geographically tricky.
Known as the Wizards, the Kansas City team played home games in Arrowhead Stadium when it won the 2000 MLS Cup title over the Chicago Fire.
However, the team had moved to Children’s Mercy Park in 2010 and was playing in Kansas when it won the 2013 MLS Cup over Real Salt Lake at home on penalties.
With this topic, I would be leaving something out if I didn’t touch on President Donald Trump’s tweet following the Super Bowl, where he congratulated Kansas. I know he’s received a lot of grief over the tweet, which was quickly removed and corrected.
Cut him a little slack. It was a gaffe, not a major international incident.
We all make mistakes. Who among us hasn’t made a social media faux pas? I know I have and I would bet everyone reading this has done so at some point.
•••
One aspect of Saturday’s Union Boys Basketball Tournament championship game was a bit subdued.
Washington’s win over St. Francis Borgia Regional, the school’s first Union Tournament title since 2007, was positive for Washington Head Coach Grant Young.
Young, a Union High School graduate, missed several games earlier in the season after his mother, Ramona Young, suffered a heart attack and stroke. She passed away Jan. 14.
“I grew up about 30 seconds away from this school right next to the city lake,” Grant Young said. “It’s been a tough time these last few weeks for my family, being an only child. My basketball family has really brought me through this time. Even the students and faculty in Franklin County have helped.”
Basketball has been a source of healing for Young. During the Washington Tournament first round, student fans of Washington and Union (playing each other) both wore red in support of the Young family. Even Borgia student fans also wore red in solidarity.
Recently, the area student fans have been more friendly with each other. Of course, there are going to be the standard chants. But they truly are friendly to each other after the games. Washington’s students wore orange Saturday night in a move to support Borgia student Cole Fletcher. A varsity swimmer, Fletcher was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
Thank you to everyone for being respectful on our social media postings of the story on Washington’s tournament win. I didn’t see any negative comments. It’s nicer when we’re respectful of each other. Why can’t we do that all of the time?