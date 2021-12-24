Recently, St. Francis Borgia Regional Athletic Director Chris Arand posed a question on social media: Should there be a shot clock in high school basketball?
Most of the responses were against the idea. The pros for adding a shot clock are the fact that everyone else is doing it and it would be good training for athletes who aspire to play beyond high school. Colleges use the shot clock. Many club teams also play with shot clocks.
Proponents feel this will speed up the game because teams won’t go to a delay style in games.
There are many cons.
The two biggest deal with the infrastructure of clocks. First, all high schools would have to retrofit them, add the clock to the scoreboard system and find an extra spot at the scorer’s table. It can be done, but not without expense.
Finding people to fill the shot clock operator job, and do so in a manner that isn’t going to require frequent resets, will be a challenge at many schools. If the folks calling for shot clocks will step up and put their names at the top of the list, it might not be as much of a problem.
Getting people to work in official capacities is difficult. It’s a thankless job at times. If you’re even a little bit off, you’re going to have coaches, officials, and even fans screaming at you.
It’s a steep learning curve as well. If you don’t mind distractions at work and people yelling at you, it might be your calling.
But, you’re not going to find many willing to take on that burden, not even for upgraded pay.
Officials can’t win. Don’t you know, the fan sitting 18 rows up in the stands always has the best view of any play?
I don’t think we’ll really hear a massive cry for officials until they go back to two-person crews for all games. We’re not there, yet.
Name Games
It’s not going to happen, but one of the matchups I would like to see is Mackenzie Wilson guarding Mackenzie Wilson.
We all know the New Haven senior guard. She made the all-tourney team at Montgomery County and scorched Washington for 28 points Monday, Dec. 9. New Haven won, 52-27.
On the same night, many miles away, Lift for Life Academy’s senior guard, Mackenzie Wilson, netted 24 points in her team’s 59-44 win over Union.
The two had similar performances. Each hit four three-point shots.
New Haven’s senior stands 5-5 while the Lift for Life player is 5-4. Both are standouts on their respective teams. New Haven’s Wilson made the 2020-21 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association all-state team in Class 2.
Lift for Life’s Wilson helped her team win the Class 3 state title.
We’re not going to see a Wilson-on-Wilson matchup this year as the teams aren’t scheduled to be in the same events. However, wouldn’t it be interesting if both ended up playing in college at the same place? Certainly would make it challenging for sports information folks and announcers.