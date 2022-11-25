In some years, we’ve got a hard break between the fall and winter sports season.
In other years, they spill over into each other.
This is one of the latter.
Four members of the state champion St. Francis Borgia boys soccer team have a moment to get a breath before joining the boys basketball squad for this week’s Turkey Tournament.
Adam Rickman, Drew Fischer, Justin Mort and Hunter Reinberg have a couple of days to learn how to dribble with their hands, not their feet.
Winter teams at Sullivan High School will have to wait at least a bit longer as the Eagles will be playing in the football semifinals for the first time since 2008.
The fall season definitely is going out with a bang.
The common factor to everything over the weekend was the weather. It might have been sunny Friday and Saturday, but the wind made it much colder than it seemed. These were not easy games to attend.
There was a lot to digest from last weekend. I’ll start with Borgia’s first boys soccer state championship.
Borgia has waited 20 years to get back to a state championship boys soccer game. The 2002 state championship between the Knights and Cape Notre Dame came down to a free kick with less than four minutes left in the fourth and final overtime. If the teams were still tied, they would have shared the title.
The Cape Notre Dame free kick seemed to fall into a divot on the well-used main field. This was before turf was put in there. That sent the ball in on something like a knuckle ball effect. Borgia’s goalkeeper got up to make the save, but was hit by a Cape Notre Dame player and the ball was knocked into the net.
I know Borgia players felt there was a foul, but none was called.
Perhaps this year finally brought things full circle.
Maybe Rickman should be called the Minute Man for his state tournament exploits. Rickman scored all three of Borgia’s goals in the two games. He scored the game winner in the semifinal with just over a minute to play. The winning goal in the state championship came with just over two minutes to play.
For two of the Knights, this was state championship No. 2 for 2022. Goalkeeper Justin Mort and forward Tyler Kromer were members of the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team which won the state title last summer, when it was a bit warmer.
Borgia is a good area representative to claim a boys soccer state title. If you looked closely enough throughout the season, the team showed some outstanding sportsmanship. There has been a photo circulated by MSHSAA where five Borgia players are comforting Summit Christian Academy goalkeeper Jackson Staley after the game.
After Borgia won the district title over Father Tolton Catholic, MSHSAA received a special report praising Zach Mort and Peyton Grannemann for “awesome sportsmanship” in the win. Grannemann came to the aid of a Tolton player who was suffering leg cramps late in a game which went all the way to penalty kicks before the Knights won.
The one remaining fall sports team is Sullivan football. They’ll travel down to near Branson Saturday to take on Reeds Spring in the Class 3 semifinals. It’s the first time since 2008 that the Eagles have made it this far.
The last time I can remember the Eagles going that far down Interstate 44, they lost at Webb City in the 2012 Class 4 quarterfinals.
I don’t know enough about Reeds Spring to make a guess to what’s going to happen. I do know that this Sullivan team has a sturdy defense and a flexible offense. Sullivan can use its tight formation to keep the ball on the ground, or can go to a spread formation.
The only issue is the fact that the team doesn’t have a kicker, and that could come back to bite them at some point.
I knew this Sullivan team could be special when I saw them play at Union in Week 3. Sullivan gave the Wildcats all they could handle. If it wasn’t for a bad snap on a punt, which was recovered for a Union touchdown, that game could have turned out much differently.
We’ll have to see whether or not the carryover from the fall will continue to wash into the winter sports season.