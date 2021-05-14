Road trips.
We’ve all been on them.
We’ve all asked if we’re there yet.
However, there usually is quite a bit just past the guardrails as you zip from place to place. Quite often, it’s worth the few minutes of delay to stop at the roadside marker and learn a little history.
On my recent vacation, I was able to experience several of these places.
My travels afforded two tri-state markers as well as historical and sports-related stops.
The biggest sports stop was Commerce, Oklahoma. If you’re a baseball fan, you know the Commerce Comet, Mickey Mantle.
Commerce, if you’ve ever been there, is not a large town — less than 2,500 residents at the current time.
The Mantles moved to Commerce from Spavinaw, an even smaller town, and the family moved to a small home on Quincy Street in Commerce when he was 3.
Mantle’s father, Mutt, was a miner. That part of Oklahoma is rich in lead and zinc.
The town of Commerce has done a nice job of keeping the Mantle home looking good from the outside. The tin shed Mickey, his father and grandfather used as a backstop is still there as well.
Mantle didn’t noticed immediately for baseball. In fact, his first offer was to play football at the University of Oklahoma. He also played basketball for Commerce.
Baseball always was his sport. The Cardinals were his team growing up. He started playing with the Baxter Springs (Kansas) Whiz while still in high school. Baxter Springs isn’t far up the road from Commerce and is located along the Spring River.
Mantle wasn’t on any scouting radar. He got lucky that New York Yankees scout Tom Greenwade came to look at Mantle’s teammate, Billy Johnson. Mantle hammered three home runs in the game. When he graduated from Commerce High School, the Yankees signed him.
Struggling in 1949 at Class D Independence, Mantle nearly quit the game. His father persuaded him to keep going. He moved to Class C Joplin in 1950 and won the batting title there. The following season, he was invited to the Yankees camp and impressed Manager Casey Stengel enough that he was promoted all the way to the big leagues but changed position from shortstop to right field.
That started an 18-year career with the Yankees where he hit .298 and hit 536 home runs while becoming one of the game’s iconic stars.
At any point during the journey, Mantle could have given up. He could have joined his father in the mines. He persevered and was able to make the most of his opportunity.
In Mantle’s day, they didn’t have club programs (although the semi-pro and town teams might have filled the gap) nor specialized training. Mantle developed as a switch-hitter because his father and grandfather pitched with different hands.
Mantle’s early life should offer a lot of lessons to the current youth. Even when you think things might look bleak, there are opportunities within your grasp. Take advantage of them.
The Mantle boyhood home wasn’t the only place I stopped. I was able to visit two tri-state markers, Missouri-Kansas-Oklahoma near Joplin and Missouri-Oklahoma-Arkansas near Southwest City. It’s always neat to be in three states at once. The Joplin site actually has been moved, as it was resurveyed. The other one is on the side of the road. It’s weird to look ahead and see highway markers for the same road in two states.
I made another visit to Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield near Republic. Not only is the second major battle of the Civil War an impressive park, but it’s big for state history as well. Missourians made up most of the troops fighting there.
Wilson’s Creek currently has no fee, although that’s going to change again soon. There’s a driving loop around the battlefield, and many of the major locations have been preserved as good as possible. There are several walking trails, although you should bring some good insect repellent for the summer months.
Last weekend was the anniversary of VE Day, and I was fortunate enough to stop by the giant statue of Dwight D. Eisenhower in Denison, Texas. Ike, born in Denison, was the supreme Allied commander in Europe during World War II. He later was the 34th president.
I also stopped in Checotah, Oklahoma. There’s plenty in Checotah, but I was looking for the Paul Carr Memorial.
Carr’s exploits also came in World War II, although half a world away from Eisenhower. He was a Gunners Mate Third Class and gun captain on the USS Samuel B. Roberts, a destroyer escort assigned to the escort carrier unit known as Taffy 3.
During the Battle of Leyte Gulf, Taffy 3 was attacked by heavy Japanese surface units, including the world’s largest battleship, IJN Yamato, off Samar.
The Samuel B. Roberts joined bigger destroyers in attacking the Japanese fleet to screen the escort carriers. During the attack, the Roberts scored hits with guns and at least one torpedo but paid the price.
Carr’s gun fired about 300 rounds and kept going even when it overheated. When a round went off in the barrel, it killed most of the gun crew and mortally wounded Carr.
Crewmates seeking to make him as comfortable as possible found him trying to load the final 5-inch shell into the gun multiple times before the ship sank.
Carr was awarded the Silver Star for his actions and the frigate USS Carr (FFG 52) was named for him.
There were other side trips as well, but those are stories for another day.