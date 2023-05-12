“Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.”
Why is it that it’s never the good that’s repeated?
Of course, if you haven’t learned history, you probably wouldn’t know what good happened.
There’s a lot to be learned from history. I’m writing this column on Monday, May 8. It’s a historic day. Stay with me through the column and you’ll find out its historic significance, or at least what I’m looking for.
Seldom do you see history being recalled in a positive manner locally.
That happened Saturday morning in Union, when East Central College named one of the Taco Bell Field dugouts after its first head coach, Tom Dill.
Tom coached the Rebels (as they were known as in those days) from 1974-89, brought in the program’s best-ever player (Tom Henke) and helped to mold what is today’s baseball and softball complex from a pair of backstops.
Tom later served as a member of the school’s board of trustees and he was the first to suggest that the school should bring back baseball after the sport was dropped due to budget constraints in 2001.
Tom Dill has been much more than that. I call him my agent.
I first met Tom and Jane in 1988. Their younger two daughters, Laura (Arand) and Julie (Danaher) were playing volleyball for Southeast Missouri State University and I was covering the team for the school paper, the Capaha Arrow.
That included road trips. I can remember driving to Jonesboro, Arkansas, to see the Otahkians (that was the name of the Southeast female teams at that time) play Arkansas State and Laura served a complete 15-point game win.
A bigger adventure was driving to Bolivar for the MIAA Tournament at Southwest Baptist. At that point, I had never driven that far at one time. After the first night of games, Tom Dill bought me a steak when the team went out for dinner.
When I wrote a feature story about Laura the next year (she was an NCAA Division II Academic All-American) as a showpiece article as I looked to get a job in the sports writing business, Tom brought it to the Missourian and they ended up running it. I still think that one act opened up a career path when Dutch Borcherding retired in the summer of 1990.
In the first incarnation as the Rebels, there were six head coaches. The other five combined didn’t serve as long as Tom Dill.
In the two seasons since the program was restarted, there have been three head coaches. Two of them had to be brought in on deadline to make sure the program had someone in charge.
JM Kelly, the current head coach, is trying to give the program some stability, and that’s going to be massively needed to establish the new program.
Kelly is moving things in the right direction. Next will be trying to get more area players into the East Central uniforms. He’s already got more locals heading over there after this spring, and hopefully, that’s a trend.
The dugout dedication (as well as the fact it was the Region 16 Tournament) brought one of the best crowds they’ve had at Taco Bell Field. The idea is to keep building the brand and get to the point to where area fans, no matter if they have relatives playing for the team or not, will show up to watch the Falcons.
Or, they could just bring Tom Dill and Tom Henke back a few times a year to tell stories as both have some amazing tales of the school’s baseball history.
Remember when I asked you about May 8?
It is VE (Victory in Europe) Day which marks the German surrender and ceasing of hostilities in the European Theater in World War II. This needs to be remembered. Millions didn’t make it through the conflict there which lasted from 1939-45.
While the German surrender didn’t end the war, it did take out one of the major belligerents, leaving only Japan to face the world’s wrath.
In Missouri, this also is Truman Day, a state holiday. Harry S. Truman was president, moving up after the death of Franklin Delano Roosevelt April 12, 1945. Truman also made the difficult decision to drop two atomic bombs on Japan, bringing World War II to its final ending.