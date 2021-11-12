One of the bigger stories of the 2021 football season was Makai Parton.
The Pacific senior running back ran for 1,910 yards and 34 touchdowns over 11 games. He also caught 10 passes for 151 yards and another touchdown.
Parton actually ran for more yardage, probably over 2,000 yards. The final statistics from last Friday’s district loss against Union were not available at deadline. He had 80 in one carry and was the focus of Union’s defense for most of the evening.
And he wasn’t even the featured running back for the full season.
Parton stepped into the spotlight after injuries to Matt Austin and Luke Meyer and carried the Pacific rushing attack. Three times, against St. Clair, Hermann and Affton, he scored six touchdowns. He had two games over 300 yards — 375 against St. Clair, and 303 against Hermann. Two other times, against Owensville and St. James, he went over 200 yards. He came very close to doing the same against Affton.
In comparison, the best I’ve seen in my time here was the legendary Brock Olivo, who carried the ball for 2,536 yards and 39 total touchdowns during his senior season at St. Francis Borgia Regional. And that came over 14 games. Olivo twice scored five touchdowns in a game, against St. Clair and Chaminade. He also ran for 403 yards against St. Clair.
The contrast comes in the fact that everybody knew about Brock Olivo. Few know about Makai Parton.
Olivo had been spotted at camps and was on recruiting lists. Parton, I’m told, has not received much recruiting attention at all.
Why? Maybe he hasn’t been to the right camps. Maybe schools assume he’s committed elsewhere. But Parton remains without a place to play in 2022.
His career started with Pacific, but he played in 2020 for Lutheran North and served an important role on a district championship team.
Parton is capable of playing at the next level, either as a running back or linebacker. There is no doubt about that. Now it’s just a matter of finding the right fit.
Through conversations with Parton’s mother, he wants to play at the next level.
It’s just a matter of finding the school that offers the right fit and steps forward to allow this young man the chance to continue playing the game. He will improve his next team.
Hopefully some coach or recruiter out there is reading this. Are you willing to give this young man a chance?
It’s been an interesting fall season so far. With some football, one soccer team and state swimming to go, we’ve seen some interesting and unusual things.
Last week, Borgia sophomore Adam Rickman scored a hat trick against my alma mater, Missouri Military Academy, in the district soccer semifinals.
The odd thing was that Rickman was wearing a hat for much of the game — with a pink poof ball. I’ve never seen that before.
Sticking with Borgia, it was a year of accomplishment for the volleyball team.
Although Borgia’s district winning streak was stopped by Lafayette in the semifinals of this year’s tournament, the Lady Knights had many highlights. They won 30 games. Five of the 10 seniors are expected to sign with colleges Wednesday afternoon, four for volleyball and one for basketball.
But the biggest stats might be the fact that Borgia beat three state champions (Cor Jesu in Class 5, Westminster Christian in Class 4 and Hermann in Class 2) and beat three of the four state semifinalists in Class 5 (Cor Jesu, St. Dominic and Rock Bridge).
Borgia played in one of the state’s toughest districts. Three teams — Borgia, Eureka and Lafayette — won 30 matches. However, none lasted past the sectional level as Lafayette was stunned by Marquette one step beyond the district.
Hermann had one of the biggest days in school history Saturday. The volleyball team won the Class 2 state title. That’s not a surprise. No school has been more consistent at the state tournament than Hermann.
The bigger surprise was Hermann’s Class 2 state girls cross country title. It’s almost unheard of for a school of that size to be at the top in two different sports of the same gender in one season.
We’ve been blessed in our area. We had three state championship teams this fall with Washington softball, Hermann volleyball and Hermann cross country. And there’s potentially more to come.
It should be fun to see what happens in winter and spring.