And the best football conference in the state is ... the AAA?
Although better known for the other football (what we Americans call soccer), the Archdiocesan Athletic Association made its mark this season.
The two division champions, St. Mary’s from the Large Division and Lutheran St. Charles of the Small Division, claimed state championships last week. St. Mary’s won in Class 3, and Lutheran St. Charles was the Class 2 champion.
Maybe it’s time that Borgia and Lutheran St. Charles flip places for the next cycle. Lutheran St. Charles, which will move up at least a class next year, would be more at home with St. Mary’s, St. Dominic and Cardinal Ritter. The latter two, though they didn’t reach state title games, made deep runs into their respective playoffs.
Borgia might be more in range with Duchesne and Bishop DuBourg at this point. Of course, if O’Fallon Christian restarts its football program, it would be in that division as well.
If St. Dominic, the biggest school in the league as far as attendance goes, can play in the Small Division in boys basketball, then the Knights certainly can be there in football.
Give Borgia credit for hanging with the big schools, both for football and boys basketball. Borgia is in the Large Division with Tolton Catholic, Cardinal Ritter and St. Mary’s. Cardinal Ritter is a defending state champion, and Tolton Catholic is a perennial state challenger.
Give Borgia credit. It’s not asking for any favors in football, boys basketball or soccer. Hopefully, that will make those athletes and teams better in the long run.
•••
Have you ever wondered why there isn’t a school naming registry?
That might be a good idea when a school district doesn’t use a regular name.
Sure, most schools are location names, and if there are more than one, a directional name. That’s the case with the Francis Howells, the Ft. Zumwalts and the Parkways. It’s boring but effective.
When you try to get cute, you get into trouble.
The Rockwood School District, my native soil, has two that fall into the land of confusion.
Lafayette and Marquette have doppelgangers. There’s also a St. Joseph Lafayette and an Alton, Illinois, Marquette. Those are far enough apart.
The Wentzville School District hit home runs with Timberland and North Point.
Even Holt is OK, though Nodaway-Holt and South Holt exist in different parts of the state.
The real traffic jam came with the Lake St. Louis school, Liberty.
There are five different high schools named Liberty around the state, which makes it really confusing if you don’t include Wentzville with Liberty.
The Ft. Zumwalt North Wrestling Tournament cited Liberty — the Wentzville one — but didn’t use the location name.
That could have meant Liberty, Missouri, which is near Kansas City. There’s also Liberty North, in the same Liberty district. You have Mountain View Liberty and Liberty Christian of Wright City.
In these parts, Liberty Christian actually was the first to grab the name after it moved from Warrenton.
So when it comes to high school sports, you can give me Liberty, Liberty, Liberty or Liberty North.
There are other similarly confusing names. Crosspoint Christian recently played The Fulton School. It’s in St. Albans, not to be confused with Fulton High School or Fulton’s Missouri School for the Deaf.
The Cougars faced Thomas Jefferson of Sunset Hills, not the Thomas Jefferson Independent Day High School of Joplin.
There are more examples, too many to go into here. It has been a full topic before and probably will be again down the road.