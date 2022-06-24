Folks, it’s that time of the year again.
Be sure to be alert for bicyclists and slow-moving traffic eastbound along Highways 94 and 100, and north along Highway 47, Route TT and T.
Race Across America isn’t coming, it’s here.
The overall leader, Nicole Reist, has been tearing up the pavement at a blistering pace, even hotter than Missouri June weather.
Reist, looking to become the second female overall RAAM winner, following Leah Goldstein last year, hit the area Monday evening.
The next few entries are expected to reach Time Station 34 at Revolution Cycles in Bedford Center Tuesday all the way to 11 p.m.
The busiest days are slated to be Wednesday and Thursday.
For nearly two decades, Race Across America has visited this area and the 13th year in a row it’s followed this same general route. If you’re not familiar, the teams enter from the west on Highway 94 between Jefferson City and just north of Hermann. They recross the Missouri River on Highway 19 and then roll over the hills between Hermann, New Haven and Washington. From the time station, they go east to Highway 47, north across the river, east briefly on Highway 94, and then up Highway TT to T and D east through New Melle.
If you get the chance, it’s worth it to drop by the time station at Revolution Cycles. It’s a hive of activity. The teams like to use it as a rider exchange spot. Many of the solo riders like to take a rest there.
Who knows? If you’re there at the right time, you might get to see Jim Trout have part of his head shaved again.
I can remember covering RAAM the first time it came through the area in 2003. S&R Convenience in Marthasville was the time station that year. Allen Larsen, who went on to win the overall title, was first to Marthasville. He rode in and was happy to get to shade. I can recall the rig he had to keep his head up and his ability to eat the cookies brought out for him. He needed all the energy he could get.
There was a lot of waiting and the competitors were pretty tired. The excessive heat and humidity along with the grinding hills seem to take a pretty major toll among the competitors. More than once, an expected competitor didn’t make it.
We didn’t have GPS tracking like today, so it was a wait, wait and wait some more until someone official brought word. Live tracking certainly makes things much easier.
Welcome back to the area, Race Across America. May the weather stay mild and those you meet be friendly.
•••
Got to see a bit of the country last week as I took some time away from the office and visited family.
A side to being on the road was being able to experience one new and two old disc golf courses.
I picked the game up in 2019 to deal with shoulder issues and that helped to cure those ailments. Disc golf is fun because many of the courses test your hiking skills as well.
My first stop was the Schifferdecker Youth and Family Disc Golf Course in Joplin. It’s a straightforward six-hole course in a park and can be played in 15-20 minutes. It’s a good warmup. There are some obstacles, but not many, and there’s not a ton of elevation change.
I played it both ways, twice on the outbound leg and three rounds on the way back. It was a good way to get out of the car and be active.
There need to be more courses like Schifferdecker. You’re not going to lose a disc there, and it’s easy to get in a round.
The next course was Kiwanis Park in Baxter Springs, Kansas.
That course has a nine-hole layout and an 18-hole layout. At the time, I felt I had time for nine. If you play the 18, some of the holes run alongside the Spring River.
While the holes were longer than Schifferdecker, they weren’t impossible. It was a nice step up from the first one.
The final course was Alex Clark Memorial in McKinney, Texas.
That’s a big step up from either of the other two courses. I was able to play with my brother-in-law, who knows much more about the sport than I do, just about every day.
It’s not an overly difficult course, but it’s not simple, either. There are challenges on almost about every hole. And Wilson Creek will eat up discs (just as it does downstream at Towne Lake). The creek was low and clear, so we were fortunate to recover anything thrown into it.
It was great just to get out and be active. That’s something we all need to do more often.