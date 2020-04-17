Things moved quickly Thursday afternoon.
First, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced schools would not resume for the 2019-20 school year.
Then, MSHSAA followed up by officially canceling the spring sports season.
I think most of us knew it was coming, but hoped it wouldn’t happen. Even had spring sports been able to start, there wouldn’t be any games played until at least early May.
Still, the official announcement was a punch in the gut for those holding a slim hope that there would be games.
The closest comparison I have would be the final seasons of the St. Louis Rams.
When issues with the lease at the Edward Jones Dome (2014) fueled speculation that the team would move, that shadow hung over the 2015 season, until the announcement finally was made that the team would move back to Los Angeles.
It was the worst-kept secret in St. Louis. I was on the sidelines for home games as a photographer. It was gallows humor.
Everyone on the sidelines, photographers and security personnel, talked about it. We knew it was coming, but didn’t want to get the news.
I feel bad for the Class of 2020. Within a short period, we went from packed gyms to social distancing and stay-at-home orders, and now no sports. Other standard senior rites, proms and graduation ceremonies also are on hold and potentially won’t happen.
It was tough for everyone, especially the young, to comprehend the new normal.
It stinks. But, from what we know about COVID-19 at the current moment, it’s the right thing to do.
Everyone realizes that. I think that’s what brought about the Be the Light movement where schools around lit their stadium lights Friday night at 8:20:20 p.m. (20:20:20 military time) for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.
At some locations, students showed up and watched, many from their vehicles. For many, it was closure. At this time, it’s all that can be offered.
When we look back at this years from now, hopefully we’ll realize we did the right thing. Also, hopefully it will be just a brief pause and we beat this thing.
In time, we’ll have sports again. And, crowds will be back at games. Be patient. It will take time.
For now, stay safe, follow guidelines and be healthy.
We’ll all meet again on the fields and in the gyms, hopefully much sooner than later.