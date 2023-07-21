Progress?
Anyone who follows American Legion baseball knows the story.
Some districts are packed. Other districts are lucky to have a team.
And, this has led to a very unbalanced American Legion playoff system in Missouri.
For anything beyond the district level, you can see the lack of balance. The Ninth District had six Senior, nine Junior and six Freshman teams this year. While each level had a team either eliminated or decline to play in the postseason, it was still more than other districts in Zone 1.
There were 11 Junior Legion teams in Zone 1 this year, two in the other three districts (1, 2 and 8).
The Ninth District isn’t the only one in that situation. The 10th and 13th Districts also have healthy competition.
With 77 registered teams (ninth most in the country), Missouri has a split of 26 Senior, 26 Junior and 19 Freshman teams. The other six are in the new Division II.
When you get down to things, some teams advance in the postseason just by fielding a team and filling out the paperwork. Don’t underestimate the paperwork portion, however. That’s extremely important in the process.
Is that fair?
No.
Will it change?
Possibly.
It’s going to have to take a reworking of the playoffs to ensure that the top teams make it through. For decades, we’ve seen outstanding teams bashing against each other for one, or maybe two, berths in the next round.
At the Senior Legion level, the expanded playoffs might change that. It’s six teams this year (two from each of the remaining three zones) with potentially eight next year.
That’s forced the district and zone level events to be pushed up even more, and with pitch count rules, teams will be missing some pitchers at the next level. The Legion baseball season already is short enough.
Right now, there are 12-15 teams in the zone tournaments. When the eight-team state tournament gets implemented, you’re knocking out maybe four to seven teams from the postseason for an extended state tournament.
The positive of that is that you’re going to have a state champion which has a deep enough pitching staff to cope with the regional event.
The negative is that you’re rushing to make sure the state games get played in time to send a representative to the regional. An eight-team tournament is a five-day commitment if everything goes as planned. Weather doesn’t always cooperate with that.
According to the Game Changer grouping of Senior Legion teams, six teams have 20 or more wins (Sedalia Post 642 Travelers at 33, Washington Post 218 at 29, Festus Post 253 and Moberly Post 6 at 21, and Eureka Post 177 and Elsberry Post 226 at 20).
Of that group, Washington, Elsberry and Moberly are in Zone 1 (along with Jefferson City Post 5 and Pacific Post 320), Festus and Eureka are in Zone 4 (along with Jackson and the rest of Districts 10 and 13). Sedalia seems to be at the top of Zone 2. Blue Springs Post 499 Fike, a perennial power, is 6-25. There’s nothing out there on the defending state champion St. Joseph Post 11, except that their outstanding pitcher has graduated.
It’s nice that we can have a six-team (or even an eight-team) state tournament, but are there better ways to resolve the impasse.
Teams could be rearranged to have more even numbers. MSHSAA reclassifies every year, so that’s not unprecedented. However, the American Legion districts are tied to the post districts, so that could be tougher than expected.
If keeping the districts is important, then make one-team districts play off to move to the next level. No team should ever qualify for a zone or a state event by just fielding a team.
We’ve seen a precedent there. Districts 1 and 2 had to play off for one spot in the Zone 1 Tournament when there were teams in both districts. Zone 4 has had very few teams, with none in most years, during the last 10-15 years. Due to the representatives lack of competitiveness at the state level, they’re now required to play through Zone 2.
We’re always going to have some good teams not make it beyond the district level, and other good teams stopped at the zone level. I expect Zone 1 to be pretty competitive this year, depending upon how good Jefferson City Post 5 is. We know Moberly Post 6 is extremely tough. You don’t shut out Aviston, Illinois, unless you’re good.
There’s a solution out there to make sure the best teams are moving along in the playoffs. We’re not there yet, but it’s good to see variety in finding the solution.
