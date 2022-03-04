There’s no finer time to visit some of the state’s iconic gyms than this time of the year.
The MSHSAA playoffs always provide a chance to visit new gyms, or at least gyms new to our fans.
As New Haven’s Mackenzie Wilson put it when she said Crystal City’s gym was new, it was new to her.
I don’t think anybody’s called that gym new in at least 75 years.
The Crystal City gym likely is older than New Haven’s gym, but it has aged well.
It was iconic though. All gyms used to be like Crystal City with enough seating, but not too much, and a stage on the end for other events. That gym has seen a lot of action over the years, quite possibly even the famous Bill Bradley-led teams of the early 1960s.
It probably helped with the crowd that the same two schools, New Haven and Valle Catholic, contested both the girls and boys district titles. Thankfully, they were able to adjust and not make the fans have to change sides between the two games as each school had one top-seeded team.
Monday’s journey was to Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High School. That’s another famous older gym. I’m sure that at the time it was built, it was considered to be the current Union High School gym of its day, a palace with plenty of seating.
The lower seating isn’t too much, probably similar to Crystal City. It’s the upper level seating that is the difference. There’s an L of upper deck seat-back seats. On the sideline above the side opposite of the team benches, there’s even an upper deck, although it was closed for the Monday game.
The game being covered was a boys basketball contest between Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional. The upper deck wasn’t needed for that game. The 5:30 p.m. game wasn’t as well attended as one might think.
The two schools haven’t played in a postseason boys basketball game in forever. It’s beyond my tenure here, or at least my memory, and I can still remember what Brock Olivo wanted as a pregame meal for the 1993 football championship game — rice.
Had the game been shifted to Washington, I think you would have seen the fans packed into the host gym. The one playoff game I keep hearing about over and over is the 1978 football game between the two town schools. This could have been the basketball equivalent.
But, didn’t Webster Groves earn the right to host the tournament?
Yes, but half of Monday’s quarterfinal games were played at Vianney. How easy would it have been to shift one of those over to Webster Groves and move the other out to Washington?
The argument of “not enough officials” wouldn’t have worked, either, as a different crew called the Webster Groves-Lutheran South late game.
As for the host Webster Groves team, it’s going to take everything Borgia has and then some. Webster Groves seems to have everything, good unselfish guard play, strong outside shooting, rebounding and quickness. The Statesmen should be heavily favored Thursday.
We’re close to changing to the spring season. High school practices started Monday. East Central College’s teams are playing. The softball team opened at home Tuesday while the baseball team is scheduled to host a doubleheader Friday at the newly-turfed Taco Bell Field. That starts at noon. East Central College President Jon Bauer, a former Missourian staffer, will throw out the first pitch.
I know that’s not a convenient time for those of you who work, but try to get out to a game this spring and support the new program.