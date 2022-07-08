Independence Day traditionally is the midpoint of the summer, and that’s no exception for area sports teams.
The end date for our three swim teams is finite. They know there are two more dual meets (Tuesday and next Monday, July 11) and the championship meets take place July 15-16.
There’s a much more open ending for American Legion baseball programs.
What will happen for our area teams this year? Last year’s run by the Washington Post 218 Seniors was unexpected by most. Post 218 was one of the last four in the Mid-South Regional. Post 218 was not one of the Ninth District Tournament finalists and lost its opening game at the Zone 1 Tournament. If not for some odd and unusual happenings in the zone tournament, Post 218 could have ended the season there.
Instead, Washington took advantage of its second chance and rolled all the way to the Nebraska plains.
This year’s regular-season games are pretty much completed for our Legion teams and it’s time to look ahead to the postseason.
The Freshman and Junior teams will be starting their playoffs Tuesday. Both events will need to be finished by July 10 for future competitions, the state tournament for the Freshmen and the zone tournament for the Juniors.
Senior Legion district play will follow the next week with those district events having a July 17 deadline.
While we don’t know which teams will advance for most of the spots, we do have ideas.
The Ninth District will send two teams to Lathrop for the Freshman State Tournament there July 13-17. Those will be the top two finishers from the Ninth District Tournament.
The top three seeds are local teams with Washington Post 218, Union Post 297 and Pacific Post 320 leading the way. Rhineland Post 147 is fourth with Elsberry Post 226 and Wentzville Post 323 rounding out the field.
One of the teams will play the District 13 winner July 13 at 5:30 p.m. and the other will face the host team in the 8 p.m. game the same night.
The Ninth and 13th districts each have two representatives along with the host and Districts 8, 10 and 13.
That tournament is slated to end July 16 (July 17, should the if-needed game be required).
Jackson Post 158 is the defending tournament champion.
The Junior Legion playoffs are a bit different. Three teams, Washington Post 218, Elsberry Post 226 Red and St. Peters Post 313, had winning records in the district games.
The other four teams, Sullivan Post 18, St. Charles Post 312, Elsberry Post 226 White and Hannibal Post 55, showed brief flashes, but not enough to compete with the top three.
The Ninth District Tournament champion will host the Zone 1 Tournament and be joined by two more Ninth District teams along with one from District 8.
The Zone 1 winner, along with Washington, advance to the state tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, July 21-24.
That will be a four-team tournament with the Zone 2 (host Blue Springs) and Zone 4 (Ste. Genevieve) winners also advancing.
In the Senior Legion standings, Washington Post 218 has the top seed for the Ninth District Tournament. Both Union Post 297 and Pacific Post 320 could be candidates to make the finals as well.
For the Senior Legion postseason, two Ninth District teams, including Washington Post 218, will play in the Zone 1 Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, July 19-21.
The other two teams will be from Districts 2 and 8.
The top two will advance to the state tournament at Liberty Park in Sedalia July 26-28. Zone 1 has the bonus team for the state event this year.
One Zone 1 team will play in the 5 p.m. game July 26 against the Zone 2 (Kansas City area) winner. The other will play the Zone 4 (Eureka) winner in the 7:30 p.m. game.
The double-elimination tournament will end Thursday, July 28.
The state tournament has been moved up this year so that the winner has more time to prepare for the regional event.
This year, the Region 4 (Mid-South) Tournament is being played in Pelham, Alabama, starting Aug. 3. At this time, Missouri has one team going there and it will play the Alabama champion on the opening day at 4 p.m.
Winners from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Kansas and Louisiana also will be there with the host team (Shelby County Post 555). The winner goes to Shelby, North Carolina, for the American Legion World Series.
Two states (Nebraska and Iowa) from last year’s Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Nebraska, are being sent to the Central Plains Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The American Legion World Series runs Aug. 11-16.