What’s in a name?
Have you ever noticed that every time we introduce Gateway Athletic Conference school Liberty, we always predicate it with Wentzville.
That’s because Liberty is a popular school name in Missouri.
Go to mshsaa.org and the schools tab. Type in Liberty. You’ll get six hits.
Three are from the city named Liberty over in the Kansas City area — Liberty, Liberty North and Liberty Middle School.
There’s Mountain View Liberty, home of East Central College libero Trinity Clark.
Then, there’s Liberty Christian Academy of Wright City. Liberty Christian, once Warrenton Christian, already was in place when Wentzville Liberty was built. One would have thought that would have been considered before naming the newer school.
But, we seem to thrive on trying to confuse people. Maybe it’s just human nature.
One only has to look at the naming of locations to get an idea of where it comes from. Here in Franklin County, we have Washington, St. Clair, Sullivan and Union. There are Washington, St. Clair and Sullivan counties in Missouri, yet these cities aren’t in those counties. Many states have a Union County, although Missouri doesn’t.
We actually had a city named Franklin located in this county, but you know it by its later name, Pacific. I’m told there actually is another Franklin in Howard County.
Investigate, and you’ll find many other towns that are located nowhere close to counties of the same name.
It’s been taken an extra step by those who have named schools.
The easiest example are the directional schools. It’s the easiest way to name schools. The cardinal directions are in use in the Parkway, Francis Howell and Ft. Zumwalt districts in this area. There are six different Centrals, not including Francis Howell or Parkway.
Even the combinations are plentiful. There are three Northwests, Cedar Hill, Hughesville and Mendon. And Cedar Hill used to be in House Springs.
North County used to be in Desloge but now is in Bonne Terre.
If I had a nickel for every time East Central College in Union has been confused with East Central Community College of Mississippi, I could have a multi-course meal from the office’s vending machines. We usually see that in the national softball rankings.
It goes beyond the NJCAA lists. Look up Tom Henke on baseball-reference.com. It has him attending both East Centrals.
There also is a four-year East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma.
Going back to Missouri high schools, we have The Fulton School at St. Albans, not to be confused with the high school in the Callaway County seat.
There are three Notre Dames (St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Notre Dame de Sion in Kansas City).
There are two Grandviews, two Windsors, two Richlands, two Jeffersons and two St. Pius’. Oddly, one Windsor, one Grandview, one Jefferson and one St. Pius all are in Jefferson County.
Jefferson does not include the three different Thomas Jeffersons listed with MSHSAA.
There are two Marquettes in the St. Louis region, the public school in the Rockwood district and a parochial school in Alton, Illinois. Rockwood has a Lafayette. The other one is in St. Joseph.
The business of private education has seen many schools come and go. This is the last year for Trinity Christian, which was formed from the old Rosary and Aquinas-Mercy schools, a true trinity of foundation institutions.
At one time, there were St. Mary’s schools in both St. Louis and Kansas City. The St. Louis school sometimes identifies as Southside Catholic. The Kansas City St. Mary’s was merged with one-time volleyball power Archbishop O’Hara to create St. Michael the Archangel in Lee’s Summit.
If you had guessed that Fatima is a parochial school, you would be wrong. It’s a public school in Osage County.
One would need a scorecard to keep up with the changes with charter schools.
With this being the Information Age, it’s easy to keep up with names of schools, and it should be easy to keep up and avoid confusion. The Wentzville School District is getting ready to open a new high school, North Point. It’s the only one of its name in Missouri, for now.
I could continue into nicknames and mascots, but that’s a topic for another day.