If you remember last spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to shut down everything, we started a project here to create some buzz.
The Missourian Sim Baseball League was the biggest live event for a bit before summer baseball, and eventually fall sports, retook their place of importance.
The league didn’t end there. While stories have struggled to find room in our pages, the games still are taking place.
As of today, the games have been played through Oct. 9 with the pennant races finishing up. We’re down to single digits in the number of games remaining.
The Clover Bottom Crush of Dan Rettke won the Frank Saucier Division and have the league’s best record at 91-63.
Ryan Bailey’s Wildcat King likely will pull down second and hold a mark of 84-71, 7.5 games behind the Crush. Wildcat King closed the gap to inside five in September, but couldn’t continue that momentum.
Third place belongs to Nic Antoine’s St. Louis Buschers at 80-74, 11 games behind the Crush.
Kent Getsee’s Post 218 Batmen are 60-95, 31.5 games behind the Crush. The Batmen, despite having highlights here and there, were the first team eliminated.
Things still can change in the Lefty Martin Division, where this author’s Missourian Liners hold a five-game edge over Arron Hustead’s NEMO Finders. The Liners are 82-72 while the Finders check in at 77-77. The Liners’ magic number is two.
Dallas Stapp’s Krakow Killers (72-82) have climbed above Rob Struckhoff’s Ninth Street Knights (71-83), but that could change again. They’re 10 and 11 games behind the lead, respectively.
The race to lead statistical categories has been an interesting one to follow.
Lou Gehrig, who has split time between Wildcat King and the Killers, leads the league in hitting at .327, three points in front of Wildcat King’s Pete Rose and Ty Cobb of the Finders.
The Crush’s Babe Ruth has found his power swing again and leads the league with 65 home runs, 15 in front of Krakow’s Ted Williams. Ruth also leads the league in runs (153) and RBIs (137). He’s 32 runs in front of Ninth Street’s Barry Bonds and one RBI in front of Williams.
Rickey Henderson of the Finders continues to lead the league in stolen bases at 49, 12 in front of Cobb.
Roger Clemens of the Finders leads the ERA race at 2.89 with Mike Cuellar of the Buschers next at 3.01 and Pedro Martinez of the Liners third at 3.04.
Randy Johnson of Wildcat King has struck out 249 batters. Martinez is second at 203 and Nolan Ryan of the Killers has fanned 193.
Kevin Brown of the Crush has the league’s best record at 23-7, but also receives six runs per game in support.
No other pitcher has reached 20 wins, although Greg Maddux of the Crush has been perched at 19 for a bit.
Krakow’s Jason Isringhausen is the saves leader at 33, three in front of Trevor Hoffman of the Finders. Rollie Fingers of the Knights is third at 26.
The postseason plan is to have the top two teams in each division face off in the Division Championship Series followed by a League Series. It’s likely there will be subseries for teams not playing for the title, but that hasn’t been determined yet.
I’ve started to experiment with something similar for football and Action! PC Football offers a historic database which has over 11,500 players from 1940 to present. The only drawback is that if you want Red Grange or Bronco Nagurski, they’re not in it.
Like the Diamond Mind Baseball database we’re using, these players are based on peak performance. That database includes our last local player, Brock Olivo.
That’s a work in progress. Should COVID-19 return to shut down sports, we might need that for the future.
Anyone interested? Drop me an email at battleb@emissourian.com if this is something which might interest you.