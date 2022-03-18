Were there any surprises in the sports world during the weekend?
Maybe Tom Brady’s retirement reversal is the biggest surprise, but be honest, who didn’t expect that to potentially happen?
Brady is still contracted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that shouldn’t slow down the NFL’s quarterback silly season.
I don’t know of many more surprises during the weekend.
Mizzou finally announced the firing of Cuonzo Martin after five years. I think this one was about as easy to read as the Rams leaving St. Louis.
Unfortunately, nice guys still have to win games. When you’re making more than the governor, 12-21 just doesn’t cut it.
And who cares if you were 16-10 and made the NCAA Tournament last year? These days, it’s all about “what have you done for me lately.”
I feel for Martin. It’s a fine edge to coach at that level. If you get extremely talented players (such as Michael Porter Jr.), they leave your program for the riches of the professional ranks.
If you can’t keep them happy enough, hello transfer portal.
And, there’s only so much NIL (name, image, likeness) money out there. You can do so much to make Columbia more glamorous, but it’s still Columbia in the middle of Missouri.
Good luck to the soul who gets tapped to be the next head coach there. They’re going to need it.
•••
The upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly Gateway International Raceway) now has a name, the “Enjoy Illinois 300.”
Let’s be honest. When is the last time anybody enjoyed Illinois?
I hope for the best for WWTR with the race. It’s been a long slog for the track to get a cup race. There have been some good lower-level races, both truck series and Xfinity Series, over the years. The one negative was the inaugural race when it was so hot that the track started coming apart.
The track, in Madison, Illinois, has come a long way since then. New ownership has finally been able to bring the NASCAR top series to St. Louis. When NASCAR visits June 5, we’ll see how much they enjoy Illinois.
•••
I see that the Archdiocesan Athletic Association has gotten around having schools based by enrollment for its basketball divisions.
It used to have the Large Division and Small Division. Those have been rebranded to Division 1 and Division 2. You can’t use semantics to hide the facts though. The largest school in the AAA remains St. Dominic. It’s gained 46 students since the last school year (now 645), according to the MSHSAA enrollment figures and, from what I’ve heard, it continues to buck the private schools trend of losing enrollment.
Yet, St. Dominic, a Class 5 district champion, plays in Division 2 in boys basketball.
Meanwhile, St. Francis Borgia Regional, at 313 students, continues to play in Division 1 with Cardinal Ritter (247), Tolton Catholic (199) and St. Mary’s (408). Two of the other three, Cardinal Ritter and Tolton Catholic are going to the state tournament in Class 5 and Class 4, respectively. Ritter is the defending Class 5 state champion.
St. Dominic, with its recent history and student population, would be a natural for Division 1.
For reference, the other current Division 2 boys teams are Duchesne (223), Lutheran St. Charles (316) and O’Fallon Christian (173).
The quick fix would be to trade St. Dominic for Borgia, but you’re never going to see Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier ask for that. He’ll always find a way to use the games against the perennial state powers to make his team better. That’s why the Knights schedule is such a strong nonconference schedule.
It might cost wins, but those games force his players to dig deeper, which makes them better players.
Fortunately, there’s a lot more wiggle room coaching Borgia, and in our high schools, than Martin got at Mizzou.