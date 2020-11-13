With the 2020 fall sports season reaching its end stage, there have been a lot of interesting, unique and unusual happenings.
Unfortunately, everything seems to be par for 2020. I don’t think anything could ever be too weird to be feasible this year.
A total of eight of our football teams reached district semifinal games. We’ve got four teams left for the district championship round with two of them actually being favored.
Washington, St. Francis Borgia Regional and St. Clair will be playing for district titles Friday. Union will play Saturday.
Both Washington and St. Clair will be at home. All four face massive challenges. Washington hosts Battle. Cardinal Ritter is at St. Clair. Borgia heads to Lutheran North and Union plays Saturday at John Burroughs.
Hopefully, we’ve got someone moving forward in the playoffs. It’s been a while since we’ve had a district champion.
State boys swimming also takes place this week. Washington and Borgia have a combined 11 entries. Washington’s Mason Kauffeld has the best chance to make the medal stand in the modified Class 1 meet. Swimmers will compete in timed finals this year with no preliminary races.
Volleyball had perhaps the strangest happenings this year.
We had four area teams win district titles and three of them made it to state tournament play.
And none of the three was a conference champ.
Neither Borgia (Class 5), Hermann (Class 3) nor New Haven (Class 1) won a league title. The same went for Owensville, which won a Class 3 district.
It was a transformative year for the sport. MSHSAA expanded to five classes and went to a best-of-five format. That caused state tournament pool play to be scrapped.
Borgia and Hermann both finished third in their respective classes while New Haven was fourth.
The Four Rivers Conference champion, St. Clair, was upset in the district semifinals. I would have loved to see what the Lady Bulldogs could have done with full strength beyond the district level. We could have had four area teams bringing home state trophies.
That’s rare.
And, it wouldn’t be the only time two from the same conference would do that. The Archdiocesan Athletic Association had three state teams with O’Fallon Christian winning in Class 2. Borgia beat St. Dominic for third in Class 5.
Most teams were just happy to see everything played through to the postseason as that was extremely uncertain when they started back in August.
While that’s odd, it’s par for 2020.