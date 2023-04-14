It’s been 40 years since I saw my first high school track meet, but my initial observation remains the most apt description: organized anarchy.
To the untrained eye, there’s a lot taking place at the same time at a track meet. If you’re lucky enough to have a vantage point to see all of the field events, there’s a ton to take in.
You can have long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, javelin, high jump and pole vault events taking place at the same time. On the track, there likely will be a race getting ready to start.
It takes a while to get used to watching a track meet and figuring out what to see. Many of the big meets will have the field events start well in advance of the races on the track. That’s because many of the field event athletes also compete in the track races.
The confusion isn’t restricted to just watching from the stands. It seems that the sanctioning bodies (NFHS and MSHSAA, aka the same folks who brought you penalty kicks for nonconference soccer games and best-of-five volleyball matches) want to confuse us even more.
Within the last couple of years, official measurements went metric. So, you’re either going to scratch your head or pull out your phone to figure out how many meters equal the unit of measurement that you’re more familiar with.
At least they haven’t changed timing from minutes and seconds to some other unit.
After the addition of javelin means that there are 19 events for boys and 19 for girls at the standard track meet.
I say “standard” because some of the big meets can have different events, such as the sprint medley, distance medley, shuttle hurdles and throwers’ relay.
I do need to interject the professionalism of the coaches and competitors. They just don’t go out and run, jump or throw. They’ve got it worked down to inches/millimeters as to how to maximize performance. There’s a ton more put into form than anyone would ever know. When it comes off right, it’s a work of art. That doesn’t come easily and these coaches work their tails off in trying to prepare the athletes.
There’s a lot of mental work in there as well, especially in some of the field events. St. Clair’s Emily Presley was a master at it. I can remember waiting for what seemed to be hours for her to make her first attempt at a sectional in Eldon. It was worth the wait. She made her first couple of jumps like it was nothing.
The girl who had beaten her at the district meet attempted the same strategy, but couldn’t clear a height and subsequently didn’t advance. Therefore, one of Presley’s biggest threats was out before the state meet.
The ultimate is the MSHSAA championships, where things get really interesting. For some reason, it’s split into Classes 1 and 2 in the first weekend and Classes 3, 4 and 5 in the second weekend.
Ever wanted to see what a sardine feels like? Go to the second week of state track. For us covering the event, you’ve got to plan any move outside the track 15 minutes in advance because that’s about how long it takes to squeeze through the crowd to get anywhere. And, good luck getting to the javelin area without missing a significant amount of events at the track.
I still say MSHSAA has been extremely lucky there hasn’t been a damaging weather event come through quickly. I remember the year tent city blew away. Fortunately, the stadium had been evacuated (or people had been locked into the restrooms as makeshift storm shelters) well before the big winds came through.
Then there was the tornado between the first and second weekends a few years back.
Personally, I would like to see them go to one-day championships with timed finals. Anything they can do to shorten the meets would help. I think that would be a better option than trimming the number of events.
Any way you cut it, track meets aren’t short and it’s easy to miss something through inattention.
Yes, track is organized anarchy on the surface, but its carefully orchestrated when you take a closer look.